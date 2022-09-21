Hadoop Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the hadoop market are Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc. , Cloudera, Inc. , Hitachi Data Systems, Hortonworks, Inc. , MapR Technologies, MarkLogic, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, EMC – Greenplum, Google LLC, Vmware, Karmasphere Inc.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hadoop Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320090/?utm_source=GNW
, Fair Isaac Corporation, ScienceSoft.

The global hadoop market is expected to grow from $52.59 billion in 2021 to $74.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.64%. The hadoop market is expected to reach $292.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.81%.

The hadoop market consists of sales of the hadoop framework by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refres an open-source system for storing and processing massive datasets ranging from gigabytes to petabytes.The platform distributes hadoop big data and analytics operations among computing cluster nodes, breaking them down into smaller workloads that can be run in parallel data by clustering several computers.

The code in the Hadoop framework is primarily written in Java, however, some native code is written in C.

The main types of products in Hadoop include software, application, hardware, and services.The hadoop refers to a framework that uses basic programming principles to enable the distributed processing of massive data volumes across cluster machines.

It is designed to scale from a single server to millions of nodes, each with computing and storage capabilities. They are deployed on-premise, cloud, and hybrid models in industries ranging from BFSI, manufacturing, retail, telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, natural resources, trade & transportation, government, IT & ITES, and others

North America was the largest region in the hadoop market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the hadoop market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The hadoop market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hadoop market statistics, including hadoop industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an hadoop market share, detailed hadoop market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hadoop industry. This hadoop market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increasing demand for data analytics is expected to propel the growth of the hadoop market.With the rapid development of big data in recent years, companies have started incorporating advanced technologies into their competitive strategies.

These new technologies are focused on analyzing vast amounts of data to uncover hidden patterns that can help businesses make better decisions.These data capabilities are expected to provide cost-effective solutions and analytical strength to busniesses.

For instance, ManageEngine, Zoho Corporation’s enterprise IT management division, published its 2021 Digital Readiness Survey report in July 2021, which was completed by 1,210 qualified executives and technology professionals from India, the United States, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand found that 64% of them have reported using business data analytics to improve decision-making. Therefore the increase in adoption of data analytics is expected to boost demand for hadoop during the forecast period.

Constant technological development in cloud-based services is a key trend gaining popularity in the hadoop market.Major companies operating in the hadoop market are focused on providing technologically-advanced frameworks and platforms to strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their framework and platform, such as virtualization, grid computing, service-oriented architecture, artificial intelligence, mining, cloud computing, automated cloud orchestration, big data, data mining, and others to offer flexibility to businesses in using hadoop according to their needs.For instance, In August 2019, Google introduced a cloud storage connector called GCS Connector for hadoop big data workloads.

This new cloud storage connector feature performs a similar function by automatically identifying whether the I/O access pattern of the present big data application is sequential or random.

In August 2019, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), a US-based information technology company, acquired MapR for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition of MapR business assets, HPE expanded its intelligent data platform using MapR’s file system technology and HPE will be offering a full spectrum of devices to power artificial intelligence and analytics applications.

MapR is a US-based business software company.

The countries covered in the hadoop market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
