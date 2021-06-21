Hadas Ben Aroya’s ‘All Eyes Off Me’ Sells to North America & More Key Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has closed major territories on Hadas Ben Aroya’s daring sophomore outing, “All Eyes Off Me,” which world premiered at Berlin in the panorama section.

The drama, which is set in contemporary Tel Aviv, was sold to Film Movement for North America, and also lured buyers in France (Wayna Pitch), Japan (Klockworx), Spain (Filmin), Portugal (Nitrato) and South Korea (Lumix Media).

The film weaves three stories portraying Tel Aviv’s youth and is headlined by a cast of fresh faces and up-and-comers including Elisheva Weil (“Just For Today”), Leib Lev Levin (“Blackspace”), Yoav Hait and Hadar Katz.

The plot revolves around Danny who is searching for Max at a party to tell him that she’s pregnant with his child. But Max just started a new relationship with the wild Avishag, who actually has someone else in mind.

“All Eyes Off Me” is produced by Ben Aroya, together with Maayan Eden. The helmer-producer made her feature debut with “People Who Are Not Me.”

Best Friend Forever will pursue sales on “All Eyes Off Me” this week during the pre-Cannes screenings, which kicks off today.

The company will also continue sales on Ayten Amin’s Egyptian film “Souad,” which just world premiered in Tribeca and won the Best actress award; Lenny & Harpo Guit’s “Mother Schmuckers,” which premiered in Sundance Midnight, among other films.

Best Friend Forever will be present at the Cannes Film Festival with Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s dark comedy “Bloody Oranges,” which is set to play in the Official Selection’s Midnight Screenings section; and Pascal Tagnati’s “I Comete – A Corsican Summer,” which won the Special Jury nod at Rotterdam and will be playing in the ACID sidebar.

The company was launched in Cannes 2019 by Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, and is a sister company of Paris based Indie Sales.

