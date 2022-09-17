‘I had to wait six months for my state pension’

Calendar money state pension retirement

Pensioners have been forced to wait as long as six months for their state pension, with many left out because of the system’s “ludicrous complexity”.

Retirees turning 66, the minimum state pension age, have had to get by without the monthly payments despite making numerous calls to the Department for Work & Pensions to rectify the issue.

Gill Halstead, 66, who lives in France, had a 26-week wait for her state pension and said she felt her applications had been ignored for months. Ms Halstead reached state pension age in October 2021 and received an invitation to claim, but only applied to start receiving it on March 16.

However, when contacting The Telegraph this month, she was still waiting for her payments despite having paid National Insurance for 47 years.

She said: “It’s outrageous. The process of claiming was, frankly, ridiculous. I’m still waiting for it. What possible excuse is there for a delay in payment of more than five months?

“I am fortunate in that I can afford to wait financially – but my sense of seething rage for those who can’t is growing daily.”

Upon Telegraph Money’s involvement, the DWP issued an apology and started payments with immediate effect as well as making a backdated payment of £4,293.30 for the months that had been missed.

Ms Halstead said that she was surprised at the “odd” questions asked when she lodged her claim, such as for details of her payroll number at each of her employers and her wedding anniversary.

“Surely, as they’d invited me to apply, my right to the state pension was already established. Other than my shoe size I cannot think of any further information they could possibly require,” she said.

Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, said the system “was not working” and that people were being left behind as a result of the “ludicrous complexity” of the state pension.

“It’s terrible that there is a delay and it is an indication that the department doesn’t have enough trained staff in place.

“It’s most worrying that many pensioners can’t have confidence that the amount they get is right or that they will get the payments in time,” she said.

This comes one year on from widespread delays to state pension payments. Last September, pensions minister Guy Opperman said “staffing issues” at the DWP had led to delays.

Speaking to this newspaper at the time, Sue Lockett, 68, said her sister was reduced to tears after a DWP official told her she “wouldn’t starve” and “there were plenty of food banks around” while she waited for £1,590 in overdue payments.

The DWP declined to comment.