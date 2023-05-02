‘I had unexplained infertility at the age of 30’

Henny Vere Nicholl - Andrew Crowley

My husband and I spent seven years trying for babies. And when I say trying, I mean we tried everything.

Acupuncture and hormone injections, fish oil and dried red dates. Investing thousands of pounds in fertility treatment, we put our lives on hold.

Even my job suffered, which is not uncommon according to a new report from Pregnant Then Screwed in partnership with Women In Data®. The study, which came out yesterday, says women are likely to experience discrimination in the workplace if they are open about their reproductive health issues. Like 58 per cent of women surveyed, I didn’t tell my boss I was undergoing treatment. I didn’t want to be treated differently.

I was 29 when we started trying. We had been married for 18 months and were embarking on a three-week trip around Australia. On the way to the airport, I googled “Top 100 baby names”, and “Is altitude bad for conception?” My assumption was that, by the time we returned, I would certainly be pregnant.

But I wasn’t. And not the following month, or the month after that either.

Just have fun, my mother said. Try to relax, the forums insisted. Stress is bad for fertility so think about something else.

But as time went on, I became more and more frantic, scouring pregnancy sites and downloading apps to chart my cycle. I bulk-bought ovulation kits but none of them gave a positive response. I couldn’t work out whether this was because I wasn’t ovulating, or I just wasn’t using the tests correctly.

Frustrated, I gave up on the kits and made my husband agree that we would have sex every night for a month instead. It is incredible how un-fun sex becomes when you have to do it all the time, particularly as we were following instructions from thebump.com on the best ways to get pregnant.

Pleasure was irrelevant. Proximity to the cervix was key. We made it to day eight, then had a big row, bellowing insults at each other across the bedroom. He accused me of becoming obsessive. I told him he was unfeeling. Why couldn’t he understand that the only thing I wanted was a baby?

Infertility is defined by the World Health Organisation as the failure to achieve pregnancy after 12 months of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

When our year was up, we booked to see the GP, who duly ran some tests. My husband got top marks, but my own results were less clear. Some of my hormone levels were a little low, the GP said, but nothing out of the ordinary.

She gave us three options: keep trying, join the waiting list for a preliminary appointment at our local hospital, or go private. We went with the latter, emptying our savings account to spend the equivalent of a mini break on an appointment with a world-renowned fertility expert.

We met in his glossy office overlooking London Bridge. With my results in front of him, he rocked back in his expensive orthopaedic chair, steepled his fingers and asked, “So what is wrong with you, then?”

My inability to get pregnant was a mystery, even to the best doctors. The verdict was “unexplained infertility”, a condition that will be experienced by one in six people worldwide, according to research out earlier this month from the WHO.

I couldn’t make sense of it. Further examinations had shown I was ovulating normally and they had found no shortage of eggs. There wasn’t any evidence of the conditions that might cause issues, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis. Everything suggested that I should be getting pregnant, except for the fact that I wasn’t.

It was impossible not to feel it was my fault somehow. I stopped drinking, changed my diet, went to bed early, attempted to enjoy lukewarm baths. I had been brought up to believe that success was the reward for hard work; without any medical reason for my barrenness, it was as though I just wasn’t trying enough.

I sat at my desk at work, staring blankly at the computer screen, trying to stop the tears as they splashed onto my keyboard. I tried to hide my pain from my colleagues, but I am sure they knew I was struggling. I was distracted and unfocused, always making nonsensical excuses so I could nip out for appointments and tests.

What made our situation worse was that everyone around us seemed to be getting pregnant. I remember one evening at a friend’s house where, out of the four couples invited, three were expecting a baby. Watching them stroke their bumps and discuss pram models, I felt like a pariah. I drank glass after glass of white wine, breaking my vow of abstinence because alcohol was the only thing that could ease the feeling of emptiness.

The next step was intrauterine insemination (IUI). In this process, a woman is made supremely fertile with a cocktail of hormones and then has a sample of sperm introduced into her womb with what is, in essence, a medicalised turkey baster.

We did three rounds, all of which were costly and futile.

“You don’t want to hang about,” said one relative at a family wedding, tapping his watch as if he and everybody else were monitoring how long it would take me to fulfil my biological potential.

My 31st birthday came and went, not a day for celebration but a day to be endured. One year older, one year less fertile.

According to the British Fertility Society, the number of eggs a woman carries in her ovaries are on the decline from the moment she is born. Correspondingly, the quality of a woman’s eggs decreases over time, with peak reproductive years lying somewhere between late teens and late 20s, the time when most young women are doing their utmost not to get pregnant.

We existed in a state of limbo, always waiting for something. The next appointment, the next set of tests, the heart-in-mouth moment that came every month, only to be followed by a fresh dose of disappointment. I told the doctor I was frustrated we didn’t seem to be getting anywhere. But if you consider, he replied, how amazing it is that a woman can create a human from a bundle of tiny cells, why were we so surprised that it takes a huge number of processes to go exactly right for life to come together?

We geared ourselves up for IVF, but the first round of treatment was over before it even got going. After my baseline scan, the ultrasound at the beginning of a cycle to ascertain viability, I received an email, explaining it couldn’t go ahead.

Attached was a series of grainy photographs showing a lump that measured 12.4mm by 8.8mm, the size of my smallest fingernail. There was a polyp in my uterus.

I have had enough, I told my mother; I don’t want to do this anymore. We both knew I would keep going. Just as the womb repairs itself, building its walls up after it has been torn down by each monthly cycle, over and over we reassembled, putting ourselves back together again.

We went to see a new doctor, a polyp expert this time. He said that uterine polyps, which are growths in the inner lining of the uterus, can act as a contraceptive in the same way as an intrauterine device (IUD), by preventing implantation.

Was this the reason I hadn’t been getting pregnant? Honestly, we still don’t really know. After the discovery of the polyp, I became pregnant naturally but miscarried at seven weeks. It was heartbreaking. It felt like some kind of message from the universe telling me I was never meant to be a mother. A scan after the miscarriage revealed the polyp was no longer there.

We prepared for IVF again, but I didn’t have any faith it would work. The doctor prescribed progesterone, a hormone drug that causes the uterine lining to thicken, which is important for creating a supportive environment in the womb.

Recently, progesterone has been heralded as a breakthrough solution for women with a history of infertility or miscarriage, and in 2020 pregnancy charity Tommy’s said the move to offer progesterone more widely could prevent as many as 8,450 miscarriages a year.

He also put me on a blood-thinning drug called Clexane, which I injected daily. It left green bruises the size of golf balls all over my stomach but the theory was that it would prevent clots from forming in the embryo and placenta, and would, as the doctor explained, “keep the blood moving”.

When I saw two faint blue lines on the pregnancy test, I couldn’t believe it. We were ecstatic, of course, but untrusting. Every milestone – seeing the heartbeat at seven weeks, the dating scan at three months – was like a little breath of air, before I started worrying about the next developmental hurdle of pregnancy.

“Are you at that amazing point yet? That point where you feel so connected to your unborn child?”

This is the question I was asked by a stranger who stopped me in the street when I was visibly pregnant. I didn’t know what to say. I just smiled and nodded, because if I told her the truth I would have sounded completely deranged. If trying to get pregnant was all about waiting for something, then pregnancy, for me, was all about waiting for something to go wrong.

After 40 anxious weeks, our daughter was born on the hottest night of the year. As I watched her sleep in the plastic hospital cot afterwards, I had to stop myself from touching her tiny face to prove that she was real.

We had done it. We were parents at last. And when our daughter moved out of babyhood, I was casual about trying again. I was convinced we had found a magic formula with the combination of progesterone and Clexane. I imagined that producing another baby from our batch of frozen eggs would be as simple as taking a pizza out of the deepfreeze and popping it in the oven.

I was mistaken. We did a round of IVF just before our daughter’s second birthday and it was unsuccessful. A month later, I got pregnant naturally, but at seven weeks my morning sickness suddenly vanished. A scan a few days later confirmed that, once again, I had suffered a silent miscarriage.

Deciding to let nature take its course, I recall sitting on a cushion wrapped in a plastic shopping bag, shivering in the sticky heat of my parents’ conservatory, trying not to let my daughter know that something was up. Friends and family wanted to comfort me. At least you’ve got one, they said. A comment that only made me feel horrid for wanting more.

The following year we tried IVF again. Joyfully, it worked. Three years and three months after the arrival of our daughter, our son was born.

It is easy to look back and say I would do it all over again. I would, and a million times over, because we are the parents of two wonderful children. I haven’t forgotten the pain of our quest for a baby, and, in some ways, I am glad I haven’t.

Remembering how it nearly broke me is a reminder of how very fortunate we are.