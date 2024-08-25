‘Had a tough week’ – Ferdinand lauds Manchester United forward for performing under difficult circumstances

Rio Ferdinand hailed Amad Diallo after Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

After a strong start to the season with a 1-0 win over Fulham, Manchester United fell on their first away trip at Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

It was a close affair and Erik ten Hag’s side will feel hard done by because we deserved more than zero points from the game. Brighton took the lead in the 30th minute when former United striker Danny Welbeck scored.

Marcus Rashford had the ball in the back of the net when we thought United had equalised, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

However, Amad scored to level the match, but Alejandro Garnacho’s subsequent goal was disallowed for offside (two goals ruled out for the same offence), as the ball touched new signing Joshua Zirkzee before crossing the line.

In the final minutes, Joao Pedro found miles of space at the back post and headed the ball past Andre Onana and into the back of the net. It was the decisive goal.

Ferdinand took time to praise Amad after the match. He made note of the fact that the Ivory Coast winger was playing under difficult circumstances following the passing of his step-mother on Friday.

“I’m really delighted for him,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports, as quoted by The Peoples Person. “I’m really pleased for him. He’s had a tough week, obviously, with his step-mother passing.

“But the way that he’s applied himself today, he’s quite congested. Then, one little bit, a nice little ball inside the wide man. And this is a signature Amad move.

“If anyone who’s seen or watched him play, been able to jerk the full-back, to go out on the outside, then come back inside. And then a composure then to smash it. And it’s a defender.

“But I think he deserved that. The way he’s played today, he’s playing himself into contention to play every week at the moment.”

Although Amad has been at the club a while this feels like his first proper run in the team. We need to be patient but I can’t help but admire the attitude he shows on the pitch. Amad never gives in even when things aren’t going his way.

