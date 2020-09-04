So you had a terrible vacation. Whose fault is that: The airline's? The hotel's? Or yours?

So you had a terrible vacation. Whose fault is that?

As the busy summer travel wraps up, it's too easy to point the finger somewhere – at an airline, hotel, or travel agent. Or, if all else fails, you can blame the pandemic. But the truth is a little more complicated.

"Trips are highly anticipated events in our lives," says Joseph Tropper, a clinical therapist who specializes in trauma issues. "They bring the promise of adventure, exploration, or just rest and relaxation. What people often forget, though, are the stress and hassles that come along with a trip."

A recent poll suggests that, although vacations occasionally go off-course, relatively few of them go entirely off the rails. The survey, by travel insurance company World Nomads, says that a majority of trips (57%)are "mostly" fine. But just over a quarter say their vacation had "moments," and just under 1% described their vacation as a "total disaster."

"The reality of travel is there is always something that goes a little wrong," says Phil Sylvester, a spokesman for World Nomads.

A closer look at the vacation horror stories reveals a surprising truth. Occasionally, the mishap is the traveler's fault. Yet travelers are reluctant to take responsibility. That makes them look like the worst kind of entitled consumers.

Who's really responsible for a terrible vacation?

It's easy to blame an airline for the delay that caused you to miss your next flight. But if you planned the trip, maybe you bear some of the responsibility for the too-close connection. More

Sometimes, there's an obvious villain in your vacation story. It's an airline with a mechanical problem or an agent who mixed up your dates. I deal with these problems every day as a consumer advocate.

But they're rarely as cut-and-dried as that.

For example, consider one of the most common airline problems, the missed connection. It's far too easy to blame an airline for the delay that caused you to miss your next flight. But take a step back. If you planned the trip, do you bear some of the responsibility for the too-close connection? Maybe.

Here's another common travel problem: visas and passports. People arrive at the airport and aren't allowed on board. They blame their travel agent or the airline. And certainly, those parties should shoulder some of the responsibility. But in the end, having the right passports and visas is your responsibility – not theirs.

"Believe it or not, the blame is pretty shared," says Zach Smith, CEO of the travel site Anywhere.com. "In the digital age, collective expectations have soared as we've grown accustomed to getting what we want, when we want with the click of a button."

It couldn't possibly be you, right?

In the end, having enough validity left on a passport and the right visas are the traveler's responsibility. More

A lot of the vacation horror stories I hear sound like Lindsay Nieminen's. Last summer, she visited the pyramids in Egypt with her two young kids, and almost everything went wrong. Nieminen and her guide didn't click, she missed a museum because it closed, and she almost didn't see the Sphinx.

"I ended up in tears," remembers Nieminen, who publishes a blog about traveling to the Middle East.

But when she inventories all the things that went wrong, there's an inescapable conclusion: "This one was my fault," she says.

It's true. Everything that went wrong, she could trace back to her lack of planning. That's an expensive lesson learned. But her admission is also rare. When I hear from readers, they're more likely to pin the blame on everyone but themselves.

