'I had to start my future': Workers who lost jobs because of COVID-19 find new careers in these fields

Christian Meza, of Pacific, Washington, relished his job as a bartender -- the camaraderie, the glamour, the small pleasures of making an eye-catching drink.

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined him during a monthlong state shutdown last spring and then shriveled his income, he held on, hoping the crisis would ease and business would bounce back.

But by July, the 34-year-old realized, “My industry is not going to be the same. I can’t sit here making $25 a shift.”

So in August, Meza enrolled in a 14-week software programming bootcamp offered by Coding Dojo. By the time he graduates in November, Meza plans to start applying for jobs that typically pay upwards of $75,000.

His new field offers a different kind of adrenaline rush.

“I wake up and I just want to write code,” Meza says. Plus, “There’s always going to be a need” for software programmers.

Industries hit hard by COVID-19

As the health crisis continues to rage across the country and more temporary job losses become permanent, a small but growing number of laid-off and working Americans in hard-hit industries like restaurants, retail and travel are switching to new careers or occupations. Many are transitioning to sectors that have thrived during the pandemic, such as technology, health care, real estate, banking, and warehousing and delivery.

Retail associates are parlaying their customer service skills into jobs as medical assistants. Hotel front desk clerks are becoming loan officers. Oil field roughnecks are turning into truck drivers.

Sixty-three percent of workers who lost jobs because of the outbreak have changed their industry and 4% have changed their field or overall career path, according to a Harris Poll survey this month for USA Today.

Major shift during pandemic

“I think this is going to be a major shift” in the workforce, says Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, a nonprofit that raises awareness about the challenges facing U.S. workers and previously headed the Labor Department’s employment and training division under President Obama. “This is going to be bigger and broader than the” Great Recession of 2007-09.

That downturn, triggered by a housing crash, wiped out millions of manufacturing and construction jobs, especially in the Midwest and Sunbelt states. The current slump closed restaurants, malls, movie theaters and other outlets across the country and left many running at partial capacity. Although many industries are expected to recover after a vaccine becomes widely available in a year or so, sectors like business travel could be diminished for the long term as workers hold more meetings online.

As a result, only about half the 22 million U.S. jobs lost in March and April have been recouped as many businesses reopened and brought back laid-off workers. Now, the employment recovery is slowing, the specter of a second wave of the virus looms this fall and many Americans are running out of time. A $600 federal supplement to state unemployment benefits expired in late July, with Congress at an impasse over renewing the aid.

Some businesses have closed for good or downsized. In September, 3.8 million people surveyed by the Labor Department said they had permanently lost their jobs, up from 3.4 million the prior month and 1.3 million in February, suggesting more workers could seek new careers.

At the same time, the crisis has especially affected low-wage workers in service industries who typically don’t have the skills to change fields without more education and training, says Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Just 40% of laid-off workers have the skills for growing industries such as technology, says Brian Kropp, a group vice president who oversee Gartner’s human resources practice.

