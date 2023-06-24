‘I had a secret abortion in post-Roe America and I’m terrified they’ll track me down’

Women protesting against abortion laws

If there’s one thing I never expected to be doing at the age of 41, it was sitting in front of my laptop, taking deep breaths, as I typed the words into a search engine: ‘where can I get an abortion?’

Scrolling through the endless, confusing links, I honestly couldn’t believe that I, a happily married woman and mother-of-two, was about to do something incredibly difficult – and also be forced to commit a crime.

My concerns started this spring, when I began to feel nauseous and tired. At first, I put it down to working too hard – I’m a medic and my job is non-stop pressure – but as the days went by, I struggled to figure out what was wrong. Then I realised that I hadn’t had my period for a while. That isn’t unusual for me – since having my youngest, they’ve been pretty irregular – but I took a pregnancy test just to be sure. It was positive.

My first reaction was that I couldn’t have another baby. We already have two children, aged seven and five, so we’re not long out of those years of sleepless nights and nappies. My career is finally on an upward trajectory again.

Plus, we can’t afford it: before my youngest went to school, childcare was costing us around $1,400 (£1,100) a month. That’s the same as our mortgage. To have another baby, I knew my two wonderful children would suffer and I couldn’t do that to them.

There was only one problem: I live in Texas, where abortion is now illegal.

That’s because exactly a year ago the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which granted women in America a constitutional right to an abortion.

This handed individual states the right to ban abortion – and in the past year, 13 states have done so completely while seven others have limited abortion to as soon as six weeks after conception. It means that around 1 in 3 American women like me are suddenly living in places where abortion is unavailable or severely restricted.

Texas was the first state to enact a near-total ban. There are seven million women here of reproductive age but you can only have an abortion in a ‘medical emergency’. Even that loophole is so vague that some doctors are too scared to help desperately ill women end their pregnancies for fear of committing a crime.

I’ve heard horrific stories on the radio, of women nearly dying. Or the 10-year-old who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion after being raped, for example, because it was banned in her state. In Idaho, if you help a minor leave the state for an abortion, you can now go to jail for five years.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Amanda Zurawski, who nearly lost her life when she was refused a termination – despite the pregnancy being unviable – is one of 13 women and two doctors who have decided to sue the state of Texas in the hope of softening the ban, to give doctors more leeway in determining when an abortion is necessary.

Competing rallies were held outside Planned Parenthood of Missouri following the U.S. Supreme Court announcement overturning Roe v Wade in June 2022 - Robert Cohen/AP

It’s a nightmare. But, honestly? When the law came in, although I felt angry and went to protests against it, I didn’t think it would have much bearing on my life. I was in my early 40s, with two children. I thought I was done.

So when that pregnancy test showed up as ‘positive’, I felt terrified and totally alone, because the reality here is that you don’t know who to turn to on this issue. Texas is a very religious state. Even friends and colleagues who are very liberal in most areas of their lives, may not be on this specific topic.

There are other reasons to stay quiet. Texas has what’s called a ‘bounty hunter’ law, which means that if anyone suspects you of having an abortion or helping someone else, they can report you and then sue you for up to $10,000 (£7,860).

If you do confide in your loved ones, they are complicit in something highly illegal. If it came down to it, I didn’t want my family or friends to have to answer for me – and that included my husband. I knew that if I was found out by the authorities and charged, I needed him to be around to look after the children. It was best to keep it to myself.

Because of that, I knew I couldn’t cross state lines to have a procedure, because once you are miscarrying you can’t drive so I would require a chaperone. But I’d heard on the radio that women had successfully ordered the abortion drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, online.

I contacted some providers in states where abortion is legal and asked if they could ship them to Texas, but they all said no and that the legalities were too uncertain. Then I found a company in India which said they could post them to me, but when I tried to pay – via a third party website for international transactions – it was flagged as potential fraud.

The money service called me and started asking a lot of personal questions about why I wanted to send US dollars to India. It made me feel really uncomfortable, so I ended the call and cancelled the order.

Abortion-rights advocate Eleanor Wells, 34, wipes her tears during a protest in 2022 - Jae C. Hong/AP

At this point, I was aware that time was ticking. I’d tried to work it out and assumed I was no more than two months pregnant, but I couldn’t know for sure. I kept thinking ‘if this gets much further along, there’s not going to be any way out.’

After a lot more searching in secret, I found a charity based in the Netherlands which could send me the pills. There were loads of positive reviews from women in the US who said they’d received the drugs from them, but I still felt nervous. It’s scary to order medication from a foreign website. Do I trust these people? What if it’s not actually what I’m asking for? What if they send me cyanide? That might sound far-fetched but abortion clinics have been bombed here.

I sent an email and they replied really quickly, with an online consultation asking lots of clinical questions. I kept my messages to them very brief. I’m a medic and if I was caught doing something like this, I could lose my licence. Having the least amount of evidence in writing seemed like the best thing.

After the consultation and paying around $350 (£275), I was sent a shipment notice from India. All I could do was pray that the pills arrived and that I got to them first. I was worrying all the time that my husband or children might find the package on the doormat and open it, not knowing what was inside.

It took exactly a week for them to arrive, by now three weeks after I’d discovered I was pregnant. I’d set up an alert with the post office to tell me when the parcel was being delivered, so as soon as I saw it was coming I left work, telling them I had a family emergency, and raced home.

I felt incredibly anxious reading the instructions and went through them three or four times to make sure I was doing it correctly. You take one pill and then a second the following day. The worst of it happened within 24 hours; I had severe nausea, cramping and bleeding, but I couldn’t take any time off work. The way my job is, you’ve just got to take some paracetamol and muscle through.

It’s very hard, though, to be in pain by yourself and there have been days when I’ve just gone to my room and cried because I felt so sad about the situation and not being in a position to have another child. But I also felt very grateful to have my body back and that I was tech savvy enough to find someone to help me, safely. Not every woman will manage that.

A few weeks on, part of me is still worried. There is written evidence in my email. The pills were addressed to me. I don’t know who’s looking for stuff and what they’re looking for. In the future, could someone ask me why I bought a pregnancy test at the grocery store and what happened next?

I think about moving out of Texas every day – I have a daughter and I don’t want her to ever have to go through this. Hopefully it won’t be something she ever has to think about and the law will change again. As shocking as this all is, it hasn’t become normalised yet and still feels like it could be temporary. I just have to hope that people will fight and the Supreme Court decision will be reversed.

As told to Claire Cohen

