If he had to put money on it, Leon Edwards favors Michael Page over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Leon Edwards is leaning toward Michael Page beating Ian Machado Garry.

Rising welterweight contenders Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and Page (22-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) meet June 29 at UFC 303 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC welterweight champion Edwards could see it being a lackluster fight between the two elite strikers, but thinks “MVP” gets the job done.

“I feel like it’s one of these fights where it’s like both guys will play in range and they’re like not committing, waiting to kind of punch each other,” Edwards told Sky Sports. “If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor ‘MVP.’ It’ll be a good fight. I’m interested to see how it plays out.”

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defends his welterweight title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), which headlines UFC 304 on July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Garry and Edwards are not currently on the champion’s radar, but he foresees future matchups with them down the line.

“If they both keep winning, 100 percent,” Edwards said. “For me, I only look at No. 1 and No. 2. I think after that, it just gets too … like, just too much coming in. After I beat Belal, that’s how I look at it. I don’t look at No. 10 or 11 or 9 yet. Until they start getting to that No. 5, I’ll be like, ‘OK, who’s this?’ Then I’ll start looking.”

