You had one job, Ryanair tells airports amid travel chaos - live updates

Ryanair has hit out at airports for causing chaos over the key summer travel period by failing to hire enough staff.

Neil Sorahan, chief financial officer, told BBC radio that airports “had one job to do, and that was to make sure they had sufficient handlers and security staff”, adding: “It is incumbent on the airports to get their planning better next year.”

It came as Ryanair swung to a profit in the first quarter despite the widespread travel chaos, though it warned of a “fragile” recovery ahead.

The budget airline posted net profit of €170m (£145m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of €273m a year earlier.

Ryanair has cashed in on pent-up demand for holidays, but it said bookings continued to be made closer to the date of travel than before the pandemic and warned there was “zero visibility” for the second half of the year, when it tends to make a loss.

Mr Sorahan added: “The recovery into the winter is fragile and is very subject to whatever the news flows are around Covid and Ukraine.”

Britain forced to beg Belgium for power to keep the lights on

National Grid was forced to issue an emergency appeal to Belgium to keep Britain's lights on as the market was roiled by surging prices ahead of a looming winter crisis.

Rachel Millard and Matt Oliver have the story:

The power network's electricity system operator (ESO) issued an emergency instruction to operators of the Nemo cable running between Belgium and the UK to make sure supplies were sent to Britain last week, after failing to secure enough in the normal market. Experts said it cast doubt on the Grid's ability to cope during the "looming iceberg" of winter, when gas supplies are expected to be under far more severe pressure and Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, may cut off shipments to Europe altogether. The Grid's notice, issued at lunchtime on Wednesday, came as high demand in the UK and constraints moving power into the south-east of England coincided with high demand on the continent and outages in France’s nuclear fleet. The ESO at one point on Wednesday paid an all-time high of £9,724 per MWh to import power over the Nemo cable amid a scramble for electricity around Europe, data from market analyst EnAppSys shows.

Pound slips ahead CBI data

Sterling has fallen back slightly against the dollar this morning as investors look ahead to more data for signs of the economic outlook.

Markets are expecting a weaker reading of CBI selling prices and business optimism as inflation continues to climb. That would keep the pound under pressure.

Analysts at UniCredit wrote: "Weaker readings of both the Ifo business climate index in Germany and the CBI industrial survey in the UK would represent another two tests of the resilience to the downside that both the common currency and sterling have shown so far."

The pound lost 0.1pc against the dollar to $1.1987. Against the euro it was little changed at 85.13p.

Germany 'on brink of recession' as business confidence falls

German business confidence has dropped to its lowest level since the early months of the pandemic amid fears a cut-off in Russian gas supplies could push Europe's largest economy into a downturn.

The Ifo Institute's gauge of expectations fell to 80.3 in July from 85.8 in June – deeper than forecasts of a fall to 83.0. An index of current conditions also dropped.

Clemens Fuest, Ifo President, said: “Germany is on the brink of a recession. High energy prices and the threat of gas shortages are weighing on the economy. Companies are expecting significantly worse business activity in the coming months.”

The report reflects mounting gloom in Germany, whose pandemic recovery was already muted because of rampant inflation and component shortages exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

A gauge of private-sector activity by S&P Global last week showed the economy began contracting in July for the first time this year.

Railway lines at risk from rising sea levels to be rerouted in Network Rail plan

Network Rail is drawing up plans to reroute coastal railway lines that will be swept away by rising sea levels as it speeds up its climate preparations following last week's heatwave.

Tom Rees has the story:

The company, which owns tracks and stations across Britain, is starting to identify lines close to the coast most at risk of becoming swamped and considering options to mitigate the impact. These include fortifying sea defences and moving lines most under threat. Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s director of safety and engineering, said the state-backed company is ranking areas on their risk and conducting modelling over concerns that sea levels will rise. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) estimates that 650km of railway line and 92 train stations will be at risk from coastal erosion this century. Coastal erosion is expected to worsen from climate change causing sea levels to rise and wilder weather.

Eutelsat shares plunge on OneWeb takeover talks

Shares in Eutelsat have dropped sharply this morning after it confirmed it's in talks about a merger with OneWeb.

The French satellite operator plunged 16pc as investors baulked at the potential tie-up, which would see Eutelsat and OneWeb shareholders each holding 50pc of the new, combined company.

China is biggest threat to Britain, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said China represents the largest threat to Britain and world security this century as he set out his plans to deal with Beijing in the latest front in the Tory leadership contest.

Liz Truss is ahead in polls among party members who will choose Boris Johnson's successor, but Mr Sunak is hoping that weeks of hustings and debates will help his campaign ahead of a vote result due in September.

The former Chancellor said: "China is the biggest-long term threat to Britain and the world's economic and national security.

"For too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions. I will change this on Day 1 as PM."

He said he would ban Bejing-funded Confucius Institutes in the UK and use spy agencies to help British businesses counter Chinese spying.

He said he would also examine the case for banning Chinese acquisitions of key British assets, including strategically sensitive tech firms.

A spokesperson for Truss's campaign said the Foreign Secretary had "strengthened Britain's position on China" and "helped lead the international response to increases Chinese aggression".

"This will only continue when she becomes prime minister and seeks to expand her network of liberty around the world," the spokesperson said.

Apple launches rare iPhone sale in China

Apple has launched a rare retail promotion in China, offering four days of discounts on its top-tier iPhones and related accessories ahead of the launch of its next-generation devices.

The tech giant, which is usually reluctant to cut prices, will take up to 600 yuan (£74) off the price of its top-line iPhone 13 Pro series between July 29 and August 1, according to a notice on its website.

To be eligible, buyers have to use one of a select number of payment platforms, such as Alipay. Certain AirPods and Apple Watch models are also part of the promotion.

The sale comes as China tries to bounce back from major Covid lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing, which have hurt sales of leading domestic smartphone brands from Xiaomi to Vivo and Oppo.

Apple bucked the trend by registering healthy growth in China shipments in June, according to national statistics, though the discounts suggest even it has surplus inventory heading into the latter half of the year.

Vodafone sales rise as price rises offset German slump

Vodafone has reported a rise in sales over the first quarter as price increases helped to offset weaker trading in Germany.

The telecoms giant said total revenues rose by 1.6pc over the three-month period, with service revenues up 2.5pc.

Germany – its largest market – suffered a 0.5pc fall in service revenue, with its TV customer base dropping by 79,000, while it also suffered a 34,000 decline across its broadband service.

But this was countered as growth picked up pace across the UK, where it saw service revenues jump by 6.5pc, up from growth of 2pc in the previous three months.

Vodafone said the UK improvement was partly driven by annual price increases, but insisted it did not see a "material" rise in customers quitting the group while it added 18,000 contract customers in the quarter.

Nick Read, chief executive of Vodafone, said:

Whilst we are not immune to the current macroeconomic challenges, we're on track to deliver financial results for the year in line with our guidance. Our near-term focus on our operational and portfolio priorities remains unchanged. We've made good progress towards stabilising our commercial performance in Germany, and we continue to actively pursue opportunities with Vantage Towers and to strengthen our market positions in Europe.

Elon Musk denies having affair with wife of Google founder Sergey Brin

ICYMI – Elon Musk has denied having an affair with the wife of Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google.

Mr Musk took to Twitter to deny that he had had any kind of romantic relationship with Nicole Shanahan, describing reports as "total bs". The Tesla chief, 51, is an old friend of Mr Brin - who co-founded the search engine in 1998 - to such an extent that, for years, he used to crash at his Silicon Valley home. Mr Brin even lent Mr Musk $500 million to prop up Tesla in the early days and in return, he received one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night," Mr Musk wrote on Twitter. "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

FTSE risers and fallers

It's a lacklustre start to the week for the FTSE 100 as fears of an economic slowdown continue to sap investor confidence.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc in early trading, dragged down by oil and mining stocks.

Oil giants BP and Shell were down 1.6pc and 1.3pc respectively, tracking commodity prices lower amid fears an expected rise in US interest rates this week will dent demand.

Vodafone slipped as much as 0.4pc after reporting a drop in first-quarter service revenue in its largest market Germany. Rival BT topped the blue-chip index with a gain of 1.5pc.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 0.7pc. Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods rose 2.5pc after saying it will buy Indian food brand The Spice Tailor for £43.8m.

Aldi dishes out second pay rise this year

German discounter Aldi is awarding staff a second pay rise this year in another sign of how employers are struggling to attract and retain staff.

Aldi, which has 970 stores across the UK, said that from September about 26,000 store assistants would receive a minimum of £10.50 an hour and £11.95 in London – rises of 4pc and 3.5pc respectively.

Rates had gone up from £9.55 to£ 10.10 nationally and from £11.07 to £11.55 in London in February.

Aldi is Britain's fifth-largest supermarket group after Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons. All have raised pay this year.

France's Eutelsat in talks over possible OneWeb merger

French satellite company Eutelsat has confirmed it's in talks with British rival OneWeb over a possible merger than would help the firms take on competitors including Elon Musk's Starlink.

The talks are based around a possible tie-up that would see Eutelsat and OneWeb shareholders each holding 50pc of the new, combined company.

It comes amid a race to set up constellations of low-orbit satellites to provide internet services around the globe. Musk's Space X Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper are also in the running.

Eutelsat said it estimated the sector to be worth around $16bn (£13.4bn) by 2030.

But a deal between Eutelsat and OneWeb would be politically sensitive, as it would bring Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, France, China and Britain together as shareholders of the new company.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the back foot, with investors turning their attention to a string of major results.

The blue-chip index shed 0.3pc to 7,252 points.

KPMG fined £18m over audit failures

Audit giant KPMG will have to pay £18.4m while four of its former staff members have been banned from the Institute of Chartered Accountants for between seven and 10 years for misleading regulators.

The Financial Reporting Council said that it had levelled a fine at the auditing giant for providing "false and misleading information and documents" over its audits of collapsed outsourcing giant Carillion and another firm called Regenersis.

KPMG was fined £20m, reduced to £14.4mbecause it co-operated and admitted wrongdoing, and agreed to pay nearly £4m in costs.

The four former staff members were fined a combined £365,000. A fifth member of staff was severely reprimanded.

Ryanair boss: Covid pay cuts have been 'vindicated'

Here's the full statement from Ryanair's outspoken chief executive Michael O'Leary:

Our decision to work with our unions and agree pay cuts to minimise job losses (and keep crews current) throughout the two years of Covid was vindicated in recent months, as many European airlines, airports, and handling companies struggled to restore jobs that were cut during the pandemic. Ryanair seems unusual among the major EU airlines in summer '22, insofar as we are fully crewed, despite operating at 115pc of our pre-Covid capacity. Our business, our schedules and our customers are being disrupted by unprecedented air traffic control and airport handling delays, but we remain confident that we can operate almost 100pc of our scheduled flights, while minimising delays and disruptions for our guests and their families." While we remain hopeful that the high rate of vaccinations in Europe will allow the airline and tourism industry to fully recover and finally put Covid behind us, we cannot ignore the risk of new Covid variants in autumn 2022. Our experience with omicron last November, and the Ukraine invasion in February, shows how fragile the air travel market remains, and the strength of any recovery will be hugely dependent upon there being no adverse or unexpected developments over the remainder of 2022-23.

07:44 AM

Ryanair blames airports for travel chaos

Good morning.

Ryanair has fired a fresh salvo at airports as the row over this summer's travel chaos rumbles on.

Neil Sorahan, chief financial officer, told BBC radio that airports “had one job to do, and that was to make sure they had sufficient handlers and security staff”.

He added: “It is incumbent on the airports to get their planning better next year.”

It came as Ryanair posted a profit of €170m (£145m) in the three months to the end of June thanks to pent-up demand from holidaymakers.

But the budget airline warned of a “fragile” recovery ahead as the threats of Covid and the Ukraine war continue to hang over the sector.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The National Grid's emergency instruction came as the market was roiled by surging prices ahead of a looming winter crisis.

2) OneWeb sale risks giving Chinese a stake in spy division used by Five Eyes Scrutiny is thought to focus on security contracts which OneWeb runs on behalf of the Western allies.

3) Network Rail draws up plans to reroute tracks at risk from rising sea levels The company is starting to identify lines close to the coast most at risk of becoming swamped and considering options to mitigate the impact.

4) Hydrogen refuelling station to open on British motorway The developer Element 2 is installing the facility on the M6 in Carlisle, as well as at another site on the A1 in Northallerton.

5) Arms makers scramble to defeat Putin’s hypersonic missile threat The weapons can travel five times faster than the speed of sound and are currently extremely difficult to shoot down.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks started down this morning following losses on Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5pc, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also barely moved.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.6pc.

