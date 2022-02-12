'We Had No Rules' In Trump Administration, Former Official Says Of Shredding Scandal

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is not the least bit surprised about reports that Donald Trump shredded many official documents and removed others to his home when he left office in apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act.

“I wasn’t surprised when I saw the report,” Grisham told CNN on Friday, referring to an initial story in The Washington Post. “I think that what’s important is this is another example of a White House and an administration that just — we had no rules. We followed no rules.”

Grisham also noted that the former president is a “very, very paranoid man.” She surmised that this fed into Trump’s almost obsessive destruction of documents and confirmed the Post’s reporting that “he always tore everything up.”

The former press secretary recalled being on a flight with Trump to the Middle East and watching him going through boxes. He put some papers in folders, signed others — and ripped up the rest, she said.

“He was tearing some things up and throwing it on the floor, which was completely normal. He did that in the White House. He did that in the residence. And then he would tear up some pieces of paper and I saw him put some of the torn up pieces of paper in his jacket inside pocket,” she added.

Staffers reportedly scooped up what they could of the shredded paper throughout Trump’s years in the White House to tape the pieces back together in an effort to comply with the law. But some documents were destroyed in “burn bags” or lost to the trash.

The Presidential Records Act requires that all documents related to a president’s official duties — from briefings to schedules to emails and memos — be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration upon their departure from office.

The National Archives confirmed early this week that it managed to recover 15 boxes of documents that Trump had removed to his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida when he left office.

The boxes of documents he took with him included historically important communications, including a letter that former President Barack Obama left for Trump when he took over the Oval Office, and letters from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, sources told the Post.

He also took classified information, the Post reported. National Archives officials have asked the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of the records.

Grisham said she believes it must all be investigated and called it “another example of what we do not want, ever, back in our government at the highest level in the White House again.”

Watch the full interview in the video up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents trove as she sells ‘But her emails’ hats

    Phrase used by Democrats over media coverage of former first lady’s 2016 scandal

  • Liz Cheney talks Trump, the Constitution, and the Jan. 6 investigation in new WSJ op-ed

    Liz Cheney talks Trump, the Constitution, and the Jan. 6 investigation in new WSJ op-ed

  • Surge of out-of-state donors boost Trump critic Cheney's campaign -but cannot vote for her

    When Idaho nurse Joan West received a fundraising mailer from U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, she saw a way to address her regret for having voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and her worry about the future of U.S. democracy: She wrote a $500 check. Cheney, of Wyoming, is the most high-profile of the nine congressional Republicans that former President Trump is trying to drive from office after they rejected his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. That high profile has attracted thousands of donors ranging from celebrities to average Americans like West, all hoping to help her fend off primary challengers, including a candidate endorsed by Trump and the Republican Party, which last week broke precedent and agreed to campaign against one of its own.

  • Boat of the Week: Forget Yachts, This Mini-Sub Can Be Towed Behind Your Truck Like a Jet Ski

    Nemo's lower price, advanced tech and compact design—the same size as two jet skis—makes it accessible to more than just superyacht owners.

  • Republican resistance to Trump suggest his once vise-like grip on the party could be slipping

    Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence are among those pushing back lately. Trump's poll numbers are also slipping, though he remains the leading Republican.

  • Famed Houston entrepreneur places largest Super Bowl bet ever on Bengals to win

    James Franklin McIngvale, known better as "Mattress Mack," has wagered nearly $10 million on the Bengals to win on Sunday.

  • Trump Owes It All to McConnell’s ‘Disgraceful Dereliction of Duty’

    Drew Angerer/GettyOne year ago, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump, who just a couple of weeks earlier had been the President of the United States. Three years from now, he could be that again, thanks to the Republicans who knew better but nonetheless let him off the hook.The vote was 57-43 in favor of convicting Trump for inciting the Capitol riot, which was the citizen militia portion of Trump’s months-long attempted coup that had begun in earnest when he convinced tens of millions o

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Super Bowl gives Chase chance to cap amazing rookie season

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase has turned in quite the debut season, rewriting Cincinnati rookie records, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and now scratching off another goal to earn the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. “I put it on my wall ... got that accomplishment, and that's more than I can ask for,” Chase said Friday, perched with his right leg over a bleacher in the stands at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus. “I'm blessed to be in this situation." Next up, Chase can do something he cou

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Cammi Granato has been watching the Vancouver Canucks for years. As a pro scout for the Seattle Kraken — the first female scout in NHL history — she spent ample time in the press box at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, sussing out talent for the league's newest team. Now she'll be watching with a new view. The Canucks named Granato assistant general manager on Thursday. "I'm very, very excited to take on this role," she said on a video call Thursday. Granato captained the U.S. team that bea

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have