'He had to go' - Meulensteen on Maguire's imminent exit

Harry Maguire warms up before a Manchester United match

Harry Maguire's imminent departure from Manchester United is probably the best for all parties, says former United assistant Rene Meulensteen.

West Ham have agreed a deal in the region of £30m for the England centre-back.

"I think he had to go and I think he'll be pleased with this move," Meulensteen told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Players like him, with the career he's had and he's still an international who wants to keep that going, it's important for him to get those minutes on the clock.

"Sometimes these things happen in football, sometimes you have to make these decisions, whether it's an exit or an entry. At the end of the day, this is the way forward and it's all part and parcel of how Erik ten Hag sees how he shapes up Manchester United for the coming season."

