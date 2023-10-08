I had low expectations for Tempo by Hilton, its first millennial-friendly, wellness-focused hotel. The NYC location ended up having one of the best rooms I've ever stayed in.

Tempo by Hilton's first location is in the heart of Times Square, New York. Despite my disdain for the neighborhood, this was one of the best hotel rooms I've ever stayed in. Brittany Chang/Insider

I spent a night at the first location of Hilton's new Tempo hotel brand in New York.

My expensive Wellness Room with a Peloton and convenient amenities was one of the nicest I've stayed in.

I think millennial travelers will love Hilton's latest venture upscale lifestyle brand.

When I think of the perfect location for a comfortable and upscale hotel, I don't picture the heart of Times Square. But to my shock, Hilton has managed to pull this off with the first location of its new Tempo by Hilton lifestyle hotel brand.

In late September, Insider paid a discounted media rate for me to spend one night in the new Tempo by Hilton Times Square, following its opening on August 8.

I know what you're thinking: New York City definitely needed another premium hotel. Especially another Hilton. (The hospitality giant already has almost 60 locations in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan with the densest cluster in Midtown, Manhattan.)

But this isn't an average hotel: Tempo is like the cooler cousin of Hilton’s other upper-middle level brands.

The lobby of Hilton's Tempo in Times Square is hip and welcoming. Brittany Chang/Insider

This is no Conrad Hotels. Nor is it an economy Spark by Hilton . Instead, it sits comfortably in the premium range.

Its first location is a 661-room hotel in Times Square’s new 46-story TSX Broadway building.

The bedroom in Hilton's new Tempo hotel concept in Times Square is roomy enough, but also cozy. Brittany Chang/Insider

When hotel brands say they have a Times Square location, there's a good chance the hotel isn't actually located in the "square."

But for better or for worse, Tempo is right where it promises, across the street from Hershey's Chocolate World and the TKTS booth.

The view from my window at Hilton's Tempo Hotel in Times Square. You can see ... right onto the square itself. Brittany Chang/Insider

For families taking their first once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York, it's a prime location.

Unusually, the lobby is an elevator ride up to the 11th floor.

The Hilton Tempo on Times Square doesn't have its lobby on the first floor; instead, it's a "sky lobby," of sorts, on the hotel's 11th. Brittany Chang/Insider

The first few floors are home to the iconic Palace Theatre and will soon host TSX Entertainment's full retail and entertainment complex in Times Square. Musician Post Malone recently held a surprise performance on its hidden stage that opens out onto Times Square.

Story continues

As Matthew Belsito, the hotel's director of marketing, put it on my tour of the hotel, this will be a Las Vegas -style building once everything is open — food, shopping, entertainment, and accommodations will all exist inside one building.

Beside this sky lobby, there is one glaring difference between Tempo and other hotels I’ve been to: There’s only one communal space for guests.

The communal space for guests is decked out in dark tones, creating a chill vibe. Brittany Chang/Insider

The hotel lounge, restaurant, bar, and coffee shop all exist in one long room off of the lobby.

The additional seating area behind the bar can be booked for private events in lieu of a meeting or conference room.

In the morning, crowds swarmed this room for its coffee and breakfast counter created with Bluestone Lane.

The Hilton Tempo at Times Square served coffee from Australia-inspired Bluestone Lane. Brittany Chang/Insider

During peak morning hours, guests can expect the line to be as long (if not longer) than a typical coffee shop. And after I ordered, I still had to wait an additional 30 minutes to pick up my food.

It turns out they lost my order ticket.

By the evening, travelers munching on these morning pastries and toasts are replaced by sit-down diners at Highball, the hotel’s restaurant.

The restaurant at the Hilton Tempo in Times Square is modern in feel. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you want to eat in the property, this is your only option: There is no room service.

The menu has nods to its surroundings with New York style mini hot dogs and a Waldorf salad.

The restaurant at the Hilton Tempo in Times Square is a modern take on the classics — but I'm not too sure it worked. Brittany Chang/Insider

Unfortunately, the restaurant did not do these classics any justice.

To put it bluntly, the food was unappetizing. And the plating of the salad — I mean apple sandwich — was certainly a choice I wouldn't have made.

On a positive note, all of Highball’s specialty cocktails have a spirit-free counterpart with the same name.

The Highball at the Tempo, Hilton's new hotel on Times Square, offers spirit-free drinks. Brittany Chang/Insider

More Americans (like myself) have been giving up alcohol.

And as someone who has sometimes struggled to do so, I was overjoyed by this inclusive and trend-setting option. The drink pictured above is the non-alcoholic "Black is the New Pink" "mocktail."

But back on a negative note, it also created a massive ordering complication.

The spirit-free drinks on the menu at the Highball at New York's Hilton Tempo are great — but just double-check to make sure they're actually spirit-free. (This one wasn't.) Brittany Chang/Insider

When I ordered my spirit-free drink, I was served the version prepared with alcohol, pictured above. I didn't realize until I took a big sip — my first taste of liquor in months.

Yes, they did replace my drink.

Although Tempo’s restaurant was an unsatisfying point in my stay, my room — the most important part — was enough to make me forgive the crummy meal and unfortunate end to my sobriety.

The Hilton Tempo at Times Square had plenty of bedside table space, and lots of light surrounding a well-appointed bed. Brittany Chang/Insider

I stayed in Tempo's Wellness Room, a toned-down version of Hilton's other Five Feet to Fitness wellness-based room category.

In 2022, “wellness tourism” was an approximately $817 billion industry. By 2025, it could grow to $1.3 trillion, according to the Global Wellness Institute.

My room had a Peloton bike, a big draw for wellness-focused guests and part of a broader trend in the hospitality industry. Brittany Chang/Insider

It's obviously a big money-making opportunity for hospitality companies like Hilton.

Enter: Peloton. With this one, I could bike and watch the world beneath me.

My Peloton in my room at the Hilton Tempo was in front of a big window overlooking Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

Since 2022, the two industry giants have been expanding their global partnership.

There is now at least one Peloton bike in all of the Hilton's approximately 5,400 US hotels.

And they aren't just in the small hotel gyms.

Hilton's Tempo hotel in Times Square came with a variety of workout equipment — not just the Peloton. Brittany Chang/Insider

My Wellness Room, one of nine in the property, had a Peloton bike, Therabody Theragun and Wave Roller, and several resistance bands.

At first I scoffed at the Peloton, which seemed like an easy way to upcharge a standard hotel room.

Down below right outside my window was the hustle and bustle of Times Square. But I could exercise above it all withe the Peloton included in the room. Brittany Chang/Insider

But it's hard to be mad when you're working out next to unobstructed views of Times Square and Midtown.

The king Sealy mattress and desk with a Nespresso coffee maker were located next to this little workout station.

The room at the Tempo by Hilton on Times Square was relatively snug, but well-appointed. Brittany Chang/Insider

The bed had a wraparound headboard with convenient built-in wireless phone chargers and outlets.

Across from the entry door and industrial chic coat hooks, a clothing rack with shelves took the place of a traditional closet.

The clothing rack at the Tempo by Hilton was plenty big for anything for a short stay, and it also included a drawer and a place to sit luggage. Brittany Chang/Insider

The incredibly spacious bathroom then rounded out the room.

As far as hotel room bathrooms go, this was one of the best I’ve had.

The gleaming bathroom at the Tempo was a highlight of the room. The brass fixtures added a luxurious touch. Brittany Chang/Insider

The bright white bathroom was marked with chrome accents, a subway tiled-shower, and Apotheke toiletries.

And, in a first for me, the mirror had a built-in Bluetooth speaker, perfect for people who can't shower in silence (like me).

Overall, this room was one of the trendiest and most functional and comfortable I’ve ever stayed in.

Next to the bed was a wireless charger — a super-convenient amenity, and one that a wired generation will appreciate. Brittany Chang/Insider

There was no musty and dusty color scheme with ugly rugs and equally ugly accent pillows.

Instead, design elements and amenities like the bedside wireless phone chargers and bluetooth mirror added a convenient and luxurious flair.

When Belsito was showing me around the hotel’s rooms, he mentioned there were amenities in place to prevent millennial travelers from losing their daily routine.

The Peloton and other amenities are supposed to keep people on their routine game. Brittany Chang/Insider

And as an observer of millennial culture, I couldn't agree more.

My day feels less accomplished when I travel and miss out on parts of my morning routine, specifically working out and listening to my news podcasts.

The shower at the Tempo has a rainfall head on the ceiling. Brittany Chang/Insider

But at Tempo, I was able to do both without leaving my room.

At 7 a.m., I rolled out of bed, worked out on the bike, and listened to the morning news on the bathroom mirror as I showered.

Minus the Peloton, it's just like my routine at home.

Sure, that isn’t technically millennial specific.

Nespresso pods at the Tempo by Hilton on Times Square are convenient for keeping people on their morning routines. Brittany Chang/Insider

But the modern decor and automation of the lights did feel like a friendly gesture to younger travelers.

When someone enters the room, the lights automatically turn on. At sunset, they dim.

The bedside walls and entry door had buttons that controlled the drapes, sheers, and lights.

Controllers for nearly everything in the room were bedside at the Tempo by Hilton. Brittany Chang/Insider

While manually controlling individual lights isn't a time suck, the "work" and "relax" buttons — which turned on specific lights — made the room feel satisfyingly customizable.

Even the neon sign in the hotel gym and rear dining room screamed “millennial.”

If you need a little pick-me-up, the Tempo on Times Square has you covered with neon-written inspiration. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you don't book a Wellness Room, there are three Pelotons — and surprisingly a squat rack — in the hotel gym.

At the time of my visit, my Wellness Room was $610 a night.

The Wellness Room welcomed me by name on the TV screen at the Tempo by Hilton. Brittany Chang/Insider

However, a stay in the hotel starts at $312 per night, Matthew Slippoy, the hotel's general manager, told Insider in an email statement.

At over $600, I wouldn't book this room category again.

But despite the dining flukes (and as picky as I am with accommodations) I would stay at a Tempo by Hilton again.

With features like a full “mocktail” menu, convenient amenities, Apotheke toiletries, and an eye toward wellness, it’s clear this hotel could attract younger travelers as New York City cracks down on Airbnb and Vrbo.

The welcoming bed at the Tempo by Hilton on Times Square. It's clear the brand's newest concept could become a category winner. Brittany Chang/Insider

Hilton is now developing an additional 35 Tempo properties in cities like Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and San Diego, California.

Read the original article on Business Insider