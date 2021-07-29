Kiara Advani opened up about her experience of working on the film Shershaah, and revealed that she had ‘limited information’ about the Kargil War and the soldiers fighting in it.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who is portrayed in the film by Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara plays the role Dimple Cheema who was Vikram Batra’s fiancée.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kiara said, “Being part of a biopic involves tracing and knowing in detail, lives that have been lived. The people in his life, who become an integral part of his life. I must have a been 6 or 7-year-old during the Kargil War. My information was limited. I did not know as much as I do today, after being a part of the film."

Kiara added that the story is inspirational and she wants future generations to know about it. "There is immense gratitude for the Indian Army and this story is something you are proud of. You want generations who come after to know about it. You want them to get inspired. The story, apart from being very overwhelming is, his passion and love, everything inspires you,” she said.

The film’s trailer was launched on Kargil Vijay Diwas, on 26 July, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. During the launch, Captain Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra thanked Karan Johar, the Indian Army, and the film’s makers for making his dream, of making a film about his brother, come true.

Shershaah is slated to release on Amazon Prime Studios on 12 August.

Also Read: Captain Vikram Batra, The ‘Shershaah’ Pakistan Army Feared During Kargil War

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Post Secretary Blinken's Visit, Where Are India-US Relations Headed?Had Limited Information About Kargil War Before Shershaah: Kiara Advani . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.