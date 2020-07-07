I Had My First Post-Lockdown Haircut. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

When hairdressing salons closed in March, many of us felt a wave of panic. What would become of our roots and split ends? Of course, a cut and colour is pretty low down on the list of worries during a global pandemic, but there’s no denying the knock that salon closures have had on our beauty routines and self-esteem.

On the 4th of July, hair salons were finally given the green light to re-open, providing a number of important changes were made. Prevention, safety and hygiene are now at the forefront of all hair businesses, with social distancing rules in place and staff members required to wear full PPE in the form of visors and masks. Gowns and hairdressing equipment must be disinfected or discarded after every use and customers are encouraged to don face coverings.

It’s fair to say the new hairdressing experience looks a lot different to the one we once knew, but I was overdue a trim weeks before lockdown hit, so I jumped at the chance to book in to my nearest salon, Buller & Rice in Walthamstow, founded by hairdresser Stephen Buller and colourist Anita Rice. Not just because my hair was in need of some serious TLC (or because the salon is incredibly Instagrammable), but because I was intrigued to know exactly what has changed. Will I be able to binge Schitt’s Creek on my iPad or are non-essential items banned? Can I have a well-deserved glass of champagne? Will my hairstylist and I be able to natter about lockdown life or are conversations to be kept to a minimum? And will having my hair done be an enjoyable or anxiety-inducing experience? Here’s everything you need to know.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The inside waiting area is no more

Congestion is a real fear for hairstylists, who are doing away with waiting areas indoors. In fact, I was early and had to wait outside for a moment before Stephen let me in. Customers are encouraged to turn up to their appointment on time and late arrivals may have to book another appointment. Rather cleverly, Buller & Rice have built an outdoor waiting room in the form of a socially distanced tiki bar in the back garden, where customers can wait until their stylist is ready for them, kill time until their colour develops or get some work done.

Story continues

Face coverings must be worn throughout the duration of your appointment

Yes, even when you’re at the backwash and having your hair coloured, but it’s actually not that much of a faff. While I was having my hair washed, hairstylist Anita Rice asked me to unhook my mask from my ears and hold it to my face for ease, so I was protected the entire time. I didn’t realise just how much I missed having my hair washed by a pro. It’s the little things!

You are permitted to remove your mask for a couple of seconds at the very end of your haircut to get a true feel for the finished result. My face mask didn’t feel as weird as I thought it would, and it certainly didn’t get in the way while colouring, so it’s incredibly important to wear one. If you don’t have your own face covering, Buller & Rice sell handmade face masks for £12, with a £6 donation going to Black Pride. Disposable masks are also on hand for those who have forgotten to bring one along.

All staff will wear full PPE, but it’s not as scary as it looks

Buller & Rice are big on sustainability. During my appointment, staff wore full plastic-free PPE, including visors made from the cellulose derived from wood pulp and sugarcane, biodegradable gowns and face coverings when visors were not worn. But it all felt weirdly normal; I felt really safe. I also wore a plastic-free covering with a salon gown on top for extra protection.

Refreshments are limited

If you look forward to kicking back with a glass of champagne or a cup of tea, I’m sorry to tell you that they are not offered on arrival, nor during the appointment. Sad but totally necessary. Buller & Rice encourage customers to bring along refillable water bottles or you could stop off for a takeaway coffee before your appointment. As well as refreshments, magazines are not offered to customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can bring along your own magazine, though, and personal items such as phones, laptops, iPads and books are also allowed.

Cleanliness is key

Gowns are washed after every use, hairdressing stations and equipment is disinfected regularly and hand sanitiser is available at the door and throughout the salon, including the bathroom. Buller & Rice have also done away with cotton towels in favour of single-use biodegradable versions.

Everything is now cashless, too. Of course, you can ask to leave a tip as usual, but this must be paid via credit or debit card to minimise contact.

Walk-ins won’t be seen to; you must have an appointment

One of Stephen and Anita’s main concerns is walk-ins for fear of crowding the salon space. For this reason, you won’t be seen to and it’s important to book an appointment online via the website. Instagram doesn’t count! You must also arrive to your appointment alone, as any friends or family members won’t be permitted to wait inside or outside, unfortunately.

A one metre social distancing rule will be in place

Buller & Rice is a relatively large space, so hairstyling stations are luckily already one to two metres apart. There are no screens at the backwash as reported by some news outlets, but seats have been spaced out evenly. Anita wore a visor while washing my hair and I still wore my mask.

There is no switching between hairstylists and colourists, though, to prevent cross-contamination. This feels much more personal but means appointments are further apart to accommodate time, which explains extra long waiting lists.

You might also have heard that any unnecessary conversation is banned, but this isn’t strictly true. Face to face interaction is kept to a minimum and conversations regarding hairstyles, cuts and colours take place in the mirror, with the hairstylist behind you, so not much has changed there.

Hairdryers are not banned

Some news reports mentioned that hairdryers will not be used in salons in case the virus is spread via airflow, but this has since been reviewed by the government. Buller & Rice’s tool of choice is the trusty Dyson Supersonic, so I was still able to have my hair styled like normal. The process didn’t feel rushed like I thought it might be post-Covid, and Anita wore her visor the entire time.

Overall, I was surprised by how normal the whole experience felt. I was worried that I might mess up by sitting somewhere I shouldn’t, touch something by mistake or get too close to Anita while showing her pictures of Dua Lipa for bob inspiration, but it seems hairstylists have got it nailed.

Salon experiences are meant to be enjoyable and the professionals know exactly how to make it so, even in these unprecedented times. So much so, I’m genuinely looking forward to booking in for a trim. Until then, I’m back on the waiting list.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The 5 Biggest Post-Quarantine Haircut Trends

The Best Scissors & Shavers For Cutting Your Hair

Read This Before DIY Dyeing Your Hair