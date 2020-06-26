If You Had Bought VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned36% Returns

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at VersaBank (TSE:VB), which is up 36%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 8.3% (not including dividends).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

VersaBank was able to grow its EPS at 3.4% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

TSX:VB Earnings Per Share Growth June 26th 2020

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on VersaBank's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, VersaBank's TSR for the last 3 years was 40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

With a loss of 9.4% in the last year (even including dividends) , VersaBank's returns haven't been too far from the market return of -9.6%. Over the last three years, shareholders booked a gain of 12% per year - better than the last year, that's for sure!. One might wonder whether the recent sell-off could be an opportunity. It might be worth investigating the quality of the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with VersaBank .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

