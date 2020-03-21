If You Had Bought Sinofert Holdings (HKG:297) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 57% Loss, Today

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the Sinofert Holdings Limited (HKG:297) share price managed to fall 57% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 37% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 21% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 21% in the same time period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Sinofert Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 8.2% per year is viewed as evidence that Sinofert Holdings is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:297 Income Statement, March 21st 2020

It is of course excellent to see how Sinofert Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 26% in the twelve months, Sinofert Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 35% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 15% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sinofert Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Sinofert Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

