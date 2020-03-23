If You Had Bought New Silkroad Culturaltainment (HKG:472) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 79% Loss, Today

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of New Silkroad Culturaltainment Limited (HKG:472) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 79%. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 50% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 42% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 18% in the same timeframe.

See our latest analysis for New Silkroad Culturaltainment

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

New Silkroad Culturaltainment became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 24% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating New Silkroad Culturaltainment further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:472 Income Statement, March 23rd 2020

Take a more thorough look at New Silkroad Culturaltainment's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that New Silkroad Culturaltainment shareholders are down 50% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 18% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with New Silkroad Culturaltainment (including 1 which is makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.