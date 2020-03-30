If You Had Bought Patrimoine et Commerce (EPA:PAT) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 43% Loss, Today

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Patrimoine et Commerce SA (EPA:PAT) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 0.03%. Furthermore, it's down 26% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 25% in the same period.

Check out our latest analysis for Patrimoine et Commerce

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Patrimoine et Commerce's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 3.5% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 17% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 7.35.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ENXTPA:PAT Past and Future Earnings March 30th 2020

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Patrimoine et Commerce's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Patrimoine et Commerce's TSR for the last 3 years was -32%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Patrimoine et Commerce shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Patrimoine et Commerce , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Patrimoine et Commerce may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.