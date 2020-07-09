If You Had Bought Murray Cod Australia (ASX:MCA) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned92% Returns

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) shareholders have seen the share price rise 92% over three years, well in excess of the market return (1.5%, not including dividends).

Because Murray Cod Australia made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:MCA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Murray Cod Australia shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 32%. The market shed around 8.4%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 24% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Murray Cod Australia you should be aware of.

