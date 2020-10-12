If You Had Bought Marshall Motor Holdings' (LON:MMH) Shares Five Years Ago You Would Be Down 34%

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH), since the last five years saw the share price fall 34%. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.0%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

In the last half decade Marshall Motor Holdings saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Marshall Motor Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Marshall Motor Holdings' TSR, which was a 22% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Marshall Motor Holdings shareholders are down 15% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

