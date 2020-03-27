If You Had Bought Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 96% Gain Today

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) shareholders have enjoyed a 96% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around -27% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.9% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.1% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

MUN:KUL Past and Future Earnings March 27th 2020

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft the TSR over the last 5 years was 110%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 3.9% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 16% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

