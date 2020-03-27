If You Had Bought Joyce Boutique Group (HKG:647) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 41% Loss, Today

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Joyce Boutique Group Limited (HKG:647) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 41% over a half decade. The silver lining is that the stock is up 3.8% in about a week.

Because Joyce Boutique Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Joyce Boutique Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 12% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 10% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:647 Income Statement March 27th 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Joyce Boutique Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Joyce Boutique Group's TSR of was a loss of 39% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Joyce Boutique Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 16% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9.4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Joyce Boutique Group (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

