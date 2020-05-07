If You Had Bought Guan Chao Holdings (HKG:1872) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 91% Loss, Today

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Guan Chao Holdings Limited (HKG:1872) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 91% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Guan Chao Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Guan Chao Holdings reported an EPS drop of 68% for the last year. The share price decline of 91% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 7.21 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:1872 Past and Future Earnings May 7th 2020

This free interactive report on Guan Chao Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Guan Chao Holdings shareholders are down 91% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Guan Chao Holdings (including 2 which is are a bit concerning) .

