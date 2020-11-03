If You Had Bought Gibson Energy's (TSE:GEI) Shares A Year Ago You Would Be Down 20%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) share price is down 20% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 5.0%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 11% higher than it was three years ago. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Gibson Energy share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 17%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

We don't see any weakness in the Gibson Energy's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. We'd be more worried about the fact that revenue fell 17% year on year. So it seems likely that the weak revenue is making the market more cautious about the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Gibson Energy's TSR for the last year was -14%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Gibson Energy shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Gibson Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

