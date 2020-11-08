If You Had Bought Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 47% Gain Today

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shareholders have enjoyed a 47% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 6.8% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 36% , including dividends .

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Eckoh became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Eckoh share price is up 34% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 28% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 53.75, the market remains optimistic.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Eckoh's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Eckoh's TSR of 55% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Eckoh shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before forming an opinion on Eckoh you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

