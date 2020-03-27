If You Had Bought Djurslands Bank (CPH:DJUR) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Djurslands Bank A/S (CPH:DJUR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 14%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 3.6%. Zooming out, the stock is down 12% in the last three years. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 19%. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 14% in the same time period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Djurslands Bank share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 53%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Djurslands Bank's revenue is actually up 14% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

CPSE:DJUR Income Statement March 27th 2020

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Djurslands Bank the TSR over the last year was -11%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Djurslands Bank shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 3.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2.2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Djurslands Bank (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DK exchanges.

