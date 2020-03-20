If You Had Bought China Geothermal Industry Development Group (HKG:8128) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 85% Loss, Today

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held China Geothermal Industry Development Group Limited (HKG:8128) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 85% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 47% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 14% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 20% in the same time period.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

China Geothermal Industry Development Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, China Geothermal Industry Development Group grew its revenue at 9.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 32% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:8128 Income Statement, March 20th 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on China Geothermal Industry Development Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between China Geothermal Industry Development Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for China Geothermal Industry Development Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 84%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that China Geothermal Industry Development Group shareholders are down 47% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 30% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that China Geothermal Industry Development Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

