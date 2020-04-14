If You Had Bought CeoTronics (FRA:CEK) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 113% Gain Today

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term CeoTronics AG (FRA:CEK) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 113% in five years. In more good news, the share price has risen -1.6% in thirty days.

See our latest analysis for CeoTronics

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CeoTronics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years CeoTronics saw its revenue shrink by 0.07% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 16% per year, but that's what it did. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

DB:CEK Income Statement April 14th 2020

If you are thinking of buying or selling CeoTronics stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered CeoTronics's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. CeoTronics's TSR of 117% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CeoTronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CeoTronics (including 1 which is is concerning) .

Of course CeoTronics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.