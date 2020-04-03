If You Had Bought Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH); the share price is down a whopping 70% in the last twelve months. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Bryah Resources may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 23%.

Bryah Resources recorded just AU$644,001 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Bryah Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Bryah Resources has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Bryah Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$1.2m when it last reported (December 2019). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 70% in the last year. The image below shows how Bryah Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

ASX:BYH Historical Debt April 3rd 2020

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Bryah Resources shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 50%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Bryah Resources (at least 3 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

