If You Had Bought Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned 289% Returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 289% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Given that Antibe Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Antibe Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 4.7% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In comparison, the share price rise of 57% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It seems likely that the market is pretty optimistic about Antibe Therapeutics, given it is losing money.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Antibe Therapeutics shareholders are down 24% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 18% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Antibe Therapeutics you should be aware of.

