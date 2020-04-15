If You Had Bought Altus Holdings (HKG:8149) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 34% Loss, Today

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Altus Holdings Limited (HKG:8149) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 34% in three years, versus a market return of about 0.9%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 27% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 14% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Altus Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

The modest 1.8% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 6.5% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Altus Holdings further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:8149 Income Statement April 14th 2020

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Altus Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was -31%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Altus Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 26% , including dividends . The market shed around 15%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 12% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Altus Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Altus Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

