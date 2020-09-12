We had a blast on the sets, thanks to safety measures: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' team

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The star-studded cast of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' -- Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, have wrapped the shooting of the movie and the team has praised the stringent safety measures taken by Yash Raj Films to make it a safe shooting experience.

The team wrapped up the movie shoot in style by shooting a fun, entertaining song at the YRF Studios. Given that the shoot was happening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, YRF ensured that all safety measures were followed.

Director of the flick, Varun V. Sharma explained that the team took "all possible steps" to ensure a safe shooting environment and that they are "happy to report that nothing untoward happened on the sets of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' (BB2).

"The entire crew, including all actors, underwent coronavirus tests before the shoot and then the crew was quarantined in hotels so that they are safe and don't contract the virus. The actors underwent home quarantine and didn't meet anyone during the shoot. So, we operated with the highest possible safety measures. I'm thankful that it all went well because this will give confidence to the entire film industry to return to shoot," the director added.

The production house also ensured that all necessary health check-ups were done for everyone, medical staff were present on the sets and the team also told the entire cast and crew to follow quarantine procedures before the shoot so that the sets became a safe shooting zone for everyone.

Actor Saif Ali Khan also thanked the YRF for the "stringent safety" measures taken and noted the team had a blast on the set.

"These are highly sensitive times and actors, producers, crew, everyone will have to be extra cautious because there is a risk element. It felt safer than at home. When the entire team came to the set, we were sure that the virus isn't going to harm us and it's a hugely relieving feeling. The BB2 team was meeting after so many months and we had the best time chilling, bonding and shooting with each other," the 50-year-old actor added.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the new talented conmen -- the 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi will feature as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari, a young talent YRF discovered two years ago.

Talking about the shooting, Mukerji said: "We shot this sequence in the pandemic and we were made to feel extremely comfortable on the sets because YRF took all the necessary precautions before the shoot commenced. So, we were all sure that none of the crew members, including the actors, had the virus. We had an amazing time shooting with each other. It brought back so many memories of us shooting before the pandemic and the entire team brought it all to the dance floor."

The film, in an exciting casting coup, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film!

Siddhant explained: "We had such a fun shooting experience before the pandemic and then we couldn't shoot or meet each other. I'm glad that we could have a safe, fun shoot because of the steps incorporated by YRF. This team is really special and we had the best time shooting and wrapping BB2."

While Sharvari further elaborated: "I was really looking forward to meeting the entire BB2 team again. BB2 is my first film and the team of my debut film will always hold a very special place in my heart."

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is an out and out entertainer, which is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's biggest blockbusters 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. (ANI)

