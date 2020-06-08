'We had a bar crawl in the house': students on graduating at home

Photograph: Bailey-Cooper Photography/Alamy Stock Photo

At this time of year, it’s the custom for final year students at the University of Birmingham to have their picture taken holding their dissertation in front of Old Joe, the red brick clock tower in the centre of campus. But Nathan Clarke, who recently finished his history degree, missed the photo opportunity when the coronavirus lockdown began. “Campus was shut before I was able to hand in,” he says. “I had to hand in my thesis online and was robbed of an Instagram post.”

Like many of the class of 2020, Clarke’s graduation ceremony has been cancelled and replaced by a virtual event. “The end of university has been anticlimactic,” he says. “Not being able to celebrate is a great shame – particularly for my mum, who had already picked out her dress.”

As term draws to a close, graduation ceremonies across the UK have been cancelled or postponed to the disappointment of students’ families. “I was the first person in my family to attend university and it was a big deal for my grandma, in particular, to see me in my gown,” says Kelly Williamson, who studies at Edinburgh Napier University.

“We’d already paid for a hotel, so that added stress to the situation. My family members have some long-term health conditions so I don’t know if they will be well enough to attend the next ceremonies that go ahead.”

Ruth, who studies Chinese at the School of Oriental and African Studies, regrets losing the chance to say goodbye to her friends. “My ceremony has been postponed, but there will be a virtual ceremony this year. The gown hire company offered to post a cap and gown to my address to ‘celebrate your achievement at home’ – but my mum wants to attend an actual ceremony, so I’ll wait. I wouldn’t have minded missing it because it’s expensive, but it would be amazing to see all my classmates one last time – especially the international students who had to fly home.”

Some students are still isolating on campus. Ruby Forrester, an English literature and religious studies student at Cardiff University, has stayed in the city with her housemates because she suffers from asthma and her parents work for the NHS. “Two of my housemates also stayed in Cardiff with me, which was a saving grace. We celebrated my housemate’s 21st by turning our bedrooms into fake bars and going on a bar crawl through the house.”

The lockdown has also disrupted assessments, with students forced to write dissertations away from libraries and to sit exams online. Bill Bowkett, who studies politics at the University of Kent, says his exams have been rearranged into 48-hour open-book essays to ensure students graduate on time.

But Bowkett says the system is flawed. “I see why they have done them, but when exams are open-book, they are no longer exams. The level playing field has been lost. I am never guaranteed a quiet space at home, with seven people in total. My siblings are out of school and my parents are working from home. Not everyone has access to a reliable internet connection or technology that will enable them to access online resources. It will be those who are the most economically disadvantaged who will suffer the most.”



For students like Ashling Sugrue, whose film and television degree at the London College of Communication includes practical work, the transition has been more complicated. “The crowning achievement of our course’s graduates is a short film. The lockdown hit on the exact week we were supposed to fly out to Spain for the shoot. Now nobody in the year has that calling card that the short film was supposed to be, so we’re all anxious about how we’re going to find work once the lockdown has ended. I’ve pictured my graduation so often and strove to get the best grades so I could really relish the feeling. Now I guess I’m getting my diploma in the mail instead.”





Among the biggest concerns for this year’s cohort are their future job prospects; the Bank of England’s chief economist has warned of a significant increase in unemployment as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Conor O’Brien, a history and American studies student at the University of Manchester, is worried by the impact of the pandemic on his ability to find work after graduating.

“I feel the inequalities of the job market will only be exacerbated,” O’Brien says. “The pandemic has shown the cracks within British society and only a radical overhaul will prevent millions of young people like me from becoming victims of a different type.”