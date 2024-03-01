“Hacks” Season 3 Teaser and Premiere Date Have Arrived — See Deborah and Ava's Awkward Reunion!

The nine-episode season will debut with two episodes on May 2 on Max

MAX Jean Smart on Hacks season 3

The season 3 trailer and premiere date for Hacks has arrived!

On Friday, Max announced the new season of the Jean Smart-led comedy will begin streaming this May. According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, there will be nine episodes in total with the fist two debuting on May 2, followed by two new episodes premiering each week culminating in the season finale on May 30.

Hacks season 3, which stars Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter, will follow 72-year-old Smart’s character legendary comedian Deborah Vance as she enjoys the success of her hit standup special. Meanwhile, Ava (Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

The Emmy-winning show, which premiered its first season in 2021, follows the complex relationship between comedian Deborah and comedy writer Ava, who come from two very different generations.

In the new teaser, which is set to the tune of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing," Deborah is seen stepping out of a glamorous car and walking into a luxurious building before Hannah yells, “Sorry, can you hold the door,” as she runs towards an elevator.

To their surprise, Deborah and Ava bump into each other in the elevator leaving the pair speechless.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Deborah shows off her moves on the dance floor, while Ava appears to mistakenly slam her car into the back of a bus. Fans also catch a glimpse of Damien (Mark Indelicato) as he runs down an airport runway,

MAX Poppy Liu and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks'

The teaser also hints at plenty of romance in season 3, as Deborah, Marcus and Ava are all seen sharing passionate kisses with their love interests. Still, the heart of the show remains the prickly dynamic between Hacks' leading ladies, as evidenced by a scene where Ava attempts to warn Deborah that some of her "more problematic material" is "gaining traction."

“Okay, which minority group is getting upset?” Deborah asks, prompting Ava to respond, “I don’t think minority is the proper term anymore."

An exasperated Deborah then asks, “What are they called?" Which in turn causes Ava to admonish her colleague, “No, don’t say they."

“Oh I thought everybody was they now,” Deborah yells, before Ava shoots back, “That’s a different thing!”

Other returning cast members include Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo. Meanwhile, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn were previously announced as guest stars.

The first two episodes of Hacks season 3 premiere on May 2 on Max.



