'Hacks' Season 3 coming to Max in spring

Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hacks will return for a third season on Max in the spring.

Max announced a spring premiere date for Season 3 of the comedy-drama series Thursday.

Hacks is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners.

Hannah Einbinder stars as Ava Daniels, an aspiring comedy writer who teams up with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary but aging Las Vegas stand-up comedian.

Hannah Einbinder attends the GLAAD Media Awards in March. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Steppin' on out. Hacks returns this spring on Max. pic.twitter.com/etkeJDiaTL— Max (@StreamOnMax) January 4, 2024

Jean Smart attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon" in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Hacks debuted in 2021 and returned for a second season in 2022.

Production on Season 3 resumed in March 2023 after being paused in February due to Smart undergoing a heart procedure.

Hannah Einbinder attends the SAG Awards in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Hacks also features Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Downs and Poppy Liu.