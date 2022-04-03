Hacks, Drag Race , and more honored at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards: See the full list of winners

The show hasn't even aired yet, but we already know the winners of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards — most of them, anyway.

The organization's honors for LGBTQ representation in media were awarded at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Saturday night, in a ceremony hosted by We're Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and D.J. "Shangela" Pierce.

It was a fortuitous choice for hosts: We're Here received the Outstanding Reality Program award, tying with RuPaul's Drag Race in the category. Other winners included Hacks, which took the inaugural award for Outstanding New TV Series; Marvel's Eternals, named Outstanding Film for the Wide Release category; and record-breaking Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider, who received a Special Recognition award.

Jean Smart Hacks, RuPaul, Amy Schneider Jeopardy

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max; VH1; Casey Durkin/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. Jean Smart on 'Hacks'; RuPaul on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'; Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy'

The ceremony also included the surprise engagement of Survivor star Zeke Smith and Superstore actor Nico Santos, who first met at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018.

A few categories' winners have not yet been announced, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Children's Programming; those awards will be given out at GLAAD's New York Ceremony on May 6. In the meantime, the L.A. ceremony will be available to stream on Hulu on Saturday, April 16.

You can see the full list of announced winners below.

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) and We're Here (HBO) — TIE

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All the Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It's a Sin (HBO MAX)

Story continues

Outstanding Video Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: "Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución" (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson (filmed reading + performance)

Special Recognition: "Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports' Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): "Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo" (Telemundo)

Vanguard Award: Kacey Musgraves

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: