‘Hacks': What Carl Clemons-Hopkins Learned From Marcus – and Wants for Him in Season 2

Samson Amore
·7 min read

Carl Clemons-Hopkins didn’t anticipate becoming a part of “Hacks” on HBO Max. The Atlanta-born actor, who uses they/them pronouns, said they were living in Chicago and sent in an audition tape for a mysterious (then-unnamed) show filming on the west coast, on a whim.

Their experience was mostly in theater, but once the pandemic began Clemons-Hopkins said they quickly realized it was time to look more into TV which could still film with strict precautions. Their audition was a hit with the show’s creators and the rest is history.

The show, created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, stars Jean Smart as Vegas-based comedy star Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava, Deborah’s 25 year-old writing assistant. It profiles the awkward, prickly and at times outright insane relationship between the two women as one tries to revive a legendary comedy career in Las Vegas and the other attempts to break into the business. And Clemons-Hopkins plays Marcus, the buttoned-up and ever-so-subtly funny assistant to Vance.

Clemons-Hopkins told TheWrap they didn’t relate to Marcus’ character at all. Every choice Marcus makes in the show up until the very end of the first season revolves around what Deborah wants — where Deborah needs to go, what will make Deborah money. Even though other characters, like Marcus’ “water cop” boyfriend Wilson (Johnny Sibilly), try to get him to break out of his shell and put himself first, by the end of the first season Marcus is still struggling to stand up to his demanding boss.

Clemons-Hopkins spoke with TheWrap about their experience making the HBO Max show during the pandemic, the transition from theater to TV and what’s next for the “Hacks” characters.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What led you to working on “Hacks” for HBO Max?

I was rehearsing a play in play Chicago in March of last year with the plans of doing some other continuing working in theater. And then when all that got shut down, we got furloughed, I realized very quickly that film and television mediums were probably coming back sooner than theater.

Theater was my focus was my focus for awhile, it wasn’t until 2015 I thought about getting in front of the camera. Not to belittle it or anything, but this was the one audition I had and I was like, well, let me work really, really hard… I actually probably got to an overworked, overthinking place for a little bit. But I really am a big fan of the creative team. I didn’t know anything about the show or anyone who was attached to it which I think was helpful. I think I didn’t have any of that pressure going into auditions. And the auditions were just a series of Zooms that were from the comfort of my own home. I originally hated it because I thought there’s no people, there’s no connection, it’s not even a studio. But I had to put it out of my mind.

Did anything specific about the script or show pitch stand out or appeal to you?

Something I told Lucia (Aniello) a long time ago was, in my limited experience, I can count on one hand the amount of times I was in a production where I’m not either getting shot or having a threat of getting shot. And for me that was the win. I read the script, like oh, there’s a character, he’s black, gay, everyone knows that, they’re fine with that and he lives? Great. Because that doesn’t happen a lot. And what I love about the comedy is it’s not leaning on anything, it’s not trying to educate a certain generation. It very much talks about all the kinds of generational differences amongst the cast. It’s just, it’s really great to be reliant on character development and story and writing and content, and not having to rely just on teaching something or, here’s something that we’re going to try to address but we don’t really have any time to address it within 30 minutes.

Does being type cast like that happen a lot?

A lot. Before this, I did a TV something and another something where there’s a whole (shooting) standoff. I could go to my inbox right now and probably find four to five things within each year where (that happens). And don’t get me wrong, some of it is storytelling that’s very vital ad very important, and revelatory. But I’m also very aware that it’s not for my entertainment but better for the education of someone who looks like they’re oppressing me.

What was your experience working with Jean Smart?

She has no shortage of stories and experiences and she was just genuinely interested in our lives which is wonderful. She was forced to tell us about shooting ‘Mare of Easttown,’ and her telling that story between takes, it is so hilarious. And there was also a great deal of world events happening in 2020 too, I’m not sure if you’re aware. To discuss those things with someone who has a real, genuinely compassionate, and caring heart, it made it less of, oh we now have to experience and endure all this stuff in a place with strangers around depending on (us). I’m so grateful that I get to go to work with people like her and Johnny Silbilly and Hannah Einbinder and the creative team, who are also empathetic and lovely souls.

What do you think of Marcus’ character; do you relate to him?

Very little. In the sense of like, I think I would be this friend but as his friend, I probably would counsel against half the decisions he’s making. He works very hard, bless him. I’ve been playing him — and no one’s told me not to but I’ve been playing him kind of like a private school educated, possibly former young Republican. We introduced him as someone who clearly has no personal life.

Marcus definitely makes the decision of career (over love), and is full of conflicts about it. My personal hope is that he reconsiders love, or at least fights for it. This season has really forced him to be an active participant in his own life, so prayerfully he doesn’t keep running from it. And I’m always always always rooting for him and Wilson- would love to see more of “The Water Cop” again in season 2.

Do you have a favorite moment or story from filming “Hacks” season and what’s exciting you about season 2?

There’s a dinner scene (in episode 7) with almost all the characters and it took a day and a half to shoot and they were very long hours. But the humor at that table… It was like I just spent a day and a half in that room filming the dinner scene, there was a day and a half I spent laughing the entire time. It was also one of those sets where everyone’s funny, like the camera people were funny, the crew was funny. I think everyone found found humor was a coping mechanism, which is helpful. And I’m sure there are hours of Kaitlin Olson (DJ Vance) just being hilarious in everything she does.

Now that “Hacks” season 1 is complete, I’m mostly excited to continue the path of Black-and-Queer character exploration. It is still such a new world, and I’m looking forward to telling different stories. Honestly, at this point of Queer violence in America, my hope is the average viewer of this show has long since made up their mind on our shared humanity. I don’t think any one show, not even this one, can actively change a viewer’s mind at this point. At best, we can be entertaining with a few life lessons on the way.

Season 1 of “Hacks” is streaming now on HBO Max.

Read original story ‘Hacks': What Carl Clemons-Hopkins Learned From Marcus – and Wants for Him in Season 2 At TheWrap

Latest Stories

  • Islanders suffocate Lightning in series-opening win

    Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis' foot

    The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

  • French Open: Novak Djokovic mounts epic comeback for 19th Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • Christian Eriksen was 'gone,' resuscitated after cardiac arrest, team doctor says

    "We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.

  • Dumfries scores late as Netherlands tops Ukraine in Euro 2020 thriller

    Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Fans loved Nate Diaz's bloody fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 263

    "Wouldn't be a Nate Diaz fight without a little bit of blood."

  • Sterling gives England win over Croatia at Euro 2020

    Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

  • French Open organizers: 'We really tried to engage' with Naomi Osaka ahead of withdraw

    Organizers said they took a "pragmatic approach."

  • NHL semifinal preview: Is Vegas-Tampa Bay in the cards?

    The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.

  • Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley reportedly interviewing for NBA head coaching vacancies

    If hired, either woman would be the first female head coach in the NBA.

  • Bergevin reaping rewards for acquiring Stanley Cup veterans, but GM not satisfied yet

    Marc Bergevin has every reason to smile these days.

  • Blue Jays homer 8 times at Fenway, routed Red Sox 18-4

    BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we

  • Buehler, Betts propel Dodgers to 5-3 win over Rangers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Sunday. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double while going 3 for 3 with a walk, and Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games for the Dod

  • Angels roll to 10-3 win, send D-backs to 10th straight loss

    PHOENIX (AP) — Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the first, Patrick Sandoval pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels won their sixth straight game by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Sunday. The Angels moved above .500 for the first time since May 1 at 33-32. The Diamondbacks have lost 10 straight games and 33 of 38, falling to a big-league worst 20-46 this season. Stassi crushed his two-run shot on a full count, with the ball traveling 440 feet as it eas

  • Bassitt wins 7th straight, Olson 2 HRs, A's beat Royals 6-3

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision, Matt Olson homered twice and the Oakland Athletics powered past the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Sunday. Olson hit solo shots in the third and fifth for his second two-homer game this season and 10th of his career. Matt Chapman also connected to back Bassitt (7-2). Elvis Andrus added an RBI double in the second and Mark Canha hit a run-scoring single two batters later against Kris Bubic (1-2). Bassitt

  • Daley Blind hit hard by Eriksen's collapse at Euro 2020

    AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands defender Daley Blind had to overcome a “mental hurdle” to play in Sunday’s European Championship match against Ukraine after watching television images of former teammate Christian Eriksen collapse a day earlier. Blind was clearly emotional when he was substituted in the second half of the Netherlands' 3-2 victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He was hugged by Netherlands coach Frank de Boer and other team staff before sitting down. Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s

  • The Latest: Blind overcame 'mental hurdle' at Euro 2020

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Netherlands defender Daley Blind says he had to overcome a “mental hurdle” to play in the European Championship match against Ukraine after watching television images of former teammate Christian Eriksen collapse on Saturday. Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated during the team’s match against Finland. Blind had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted after being diagnosed wi

  • Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving got hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are