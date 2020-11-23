Hackney shooting: Woman fighting for life after being gunned down in east London

Police in Hackney after a woman was shot. (Nigel Howard)

A woman in her 30s is fighting for life after gunned down in east London.

Police were called to Westgate Street, Hackney, at around 8.50pm on Sunday to reports of a shooting.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to an east London hospital where she remains in a life-threatening conditions, Scotland Yard said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is continuing.

The incident came on a weekend of violence in the capital, when three men were stabbed to death in separate incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.