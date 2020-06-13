Hackney police attack: Boy, 13, admits kicking two officers in street

Getty

A 13-year-old boy has admitted kicking two police officers during a street attack which was filmed and shared on social media.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he believed he was helping a man being arrested in Hackney, east London.

Video footage of the incident on Frampton Park Road on Wednesday appeared to show one officer being pinned down on the ground while his female colleague was pushed as she tried to intervene.

Home secretary Priti Patel and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among those to publicly condemn the alleged group attack.

The Metropolitan Police said the two officers, PC Macpherson and PC Ali, suffered minor injuries.

The 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on an emergency worker when he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre told the court: “This incident relates to an unprovoked, deliberate group attack on two serving police officers simply doing their daily jobs.”

She added: “He kicked towards Pc Macpherson’s head and he hit Pc Ali in the leg... he was shouting abuse.”

The youth was arrested and interviewed, where he identified himself in the social media footage and “admitted to kicking both police officers”, Ms Hayre told the court.

She said the teenager explained that he thought he had been “helping” another man, having seen news coverage regarding “black lives matter”.

“He said he was sorry for kicking the officers,” she said, adding that “he should not have got involved in the way that he did”.

District Judge Jonathan Radway sent the case to Stratford Youth Court for sentencing on 8 July.

He granted bail to the 13-year-old, who was supported in court by his aunt, on the condition he live and sleep each night at his home address, including staying there between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Three men later appeared at the same court to face assault charges relating to their alleged involvement in the incident.

Paul Kabemba, 33, of Morning Lane, Hackney, indicated not guilty pleas to one count of assault by beating on a member of the public and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

He was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact the civilian victim, who he is alleged to have punched and spat at.

Jordan Thomas, 20, of Woolridge Way, Hackney, who was supported by family members in court, also indicated not-guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Marvin Henderson, 34, of Frampton Park Road, Hackney, who chose to represent himself in court, indicated not guilty pleas to the same charges.

Both were granted unconditional bail.

The judge sent the men’s cases to Wood Green Crown Court. They are due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing there on 10 July.

Additional reporting by Press Association