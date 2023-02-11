Double stabbing leaves one dead and another injured in Hackney

One man has been killed following a stabbing in east London, the Met Police has said.

At 4.30am on Saturday, two men entered an east London hospital suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men, aged 26, later died of his injuries while the second, a 24-year-old male, remains in hospital.

Officers are in the process of informing his family while a post-mortem will be arranged in due course.

It has been established that the incident took place in the White Post Lane area where a crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made at this stage. An urgent investigation is under way, led by detectives from Specialist Crime and supported by colleagues from the Met’s Central East BCU.

Matt Kruzynski, who works at a bar near White Post Lane, said he was shocked by the incident as Hackney Wick has always felt very safe to him.

Speaking outside the police cordon on White Post Lane, he said: "Hackney Wick is my local drinking spot, I spend a lot of time here.

"I have always felt very safe here. Nothing like this has ever happened while I've worked in Hackney Wick. The area has a bad reputation because of how it used to be, but it has changed a lot.

"Even at one or two in the morning after finishing work, I've never felt worried about walking home by myself.

"This is a very family friendly area. It's normal to see people pushing prams or taking their dogs for a walk at midnight.

"I'd consider moving here for sure, the only reason I wouldn't is because the cost of rent here is so high."

He added: "This would usually have been one of the biggest business days for us with the match at West Ham. Epecially in January and February a closure like this is a big blow."

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are urged to call 101, ref 1222/11feb. To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.