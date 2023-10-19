Hackney: Mother-of-two named as one of three people killed cycling in east London borough

A cyclist who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision in Hackney has been named as a mother of two who “had so much more to give”.

Gao Gao, 36, suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car in Whiston Road – a residential road on the north side of Haggerston park that is notorious for speeding and “rat running” - on the evening of September 21.

Her sister paid tribute to Ms Gao at a protest ride to Hackney town hall on Wednesday night that was organised by Hackney Cycling Campaign in the wake of three people having been killed cycling in the borough in recent weeks.

The others were Harry Webb, a 27-year-old music student, and an unnamed 40-year-old man who died more than a month after being critically injured in a collision in Shoreditch.

Ms Gao's sister thanked the many cyclists who braved torrential rain to take part in the protest on Wednesday night.

She said: “On behalf of Gao Gao and our family, thank you for coming to remember and honour her, and to fight for what should have been her right: to get home safely.”

Cyclists protest at Hackney town hall (BECKY MURSELL)

Ms Gao was married with two children. She is also survived by her parents.

In a tribute, her family said her life and friendships “spanned all corners of the globe”.

They said: “She’s lived in Germany, China, the US, and the UK. She has visited countless other countries for her work, as well as through her own personal adventures – whether that be scaling the Cuillin on Skye, surfing in Morocco, or scrambling up mountains in Sri Lanka six months pregnant.

“Some of those closest to Gao Gao would describe her as unusual. She had a talent for developing relationships and a special ability to inspire confidence in people lucky enough to know her.

The protest ride visited the crash locations (BECKY MURSELL)

“Sometimes it was a simple quip, like ‘Don't be sorry, be sexy’, other times it was a question like ‘What brought you joy today?’, delicately delivered in a way that could disarm even the most guarded of us and lead to unexpected and genuine conversations and connections.

“The amount of people who have been in touch over the last few weeks, reaching out from near and far, across all walks of Gao Gao's life is a small testament to her emotional labour.

“But she had so much more to give, and so much more that she wanted to do with her life.”

According to her Linked-In profile, Ms Gao was associate director of leadership philanthropy at LSE. She previously worked in similar roles at UCL and Oxford university.

Gao Gao: Mother of two killed cycling in Hackney (Linked-In)

A man charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with Ms Gao’s death is due to appear at Snaresbrook crown court on October 23.

Harry Webb was one of three people killed while cycling in the London Borough of Hackney within a six-week period ((Metropolitan Police/PA))

On Wednesday, Harry Webb, a 27-year-old music student was named as the cyclist killed in a collision with a car in Kenworthy Road, Homerton, on the evening of September 10. He died two days later.

The Standard learned on Thursday that the 40-year-old cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision in Shoreditch on August 14 died from his injuries after more than a month in hospital, on September 19.

His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said.

The crash happened at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road just before 6pm.

The Met police said that a Tesla car had been in collision with private hire vehicle and the cyclist.

A police statement said: "The driver of the Tesla, a 44-year-old man, wasarrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken into police custodyand is currently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"The driver of the private hire vehicle sustained minor injuries. Any further witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6021/14Aug.

"The Hackney Cycling Campaign said that at least 225people had been killed or seriously injured cycling in the borough in the past five years –45 people a year on average.

Across London, a total of seven cyclists have been killed in 2023, six in road collisions.