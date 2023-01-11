Hackney man jailed after knifepoint robbery of victim he met on dating site

Jailed: Ashley Jackson (Met Police)

A man has been jailed after a knife-point robbery of a victim he met from a dating site in Hackney.

Ashley Jackson, 19, from Stoke Newington, was jailed for 40 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday for robbery and six months for possessing a knife. Jackson, of Barbauld Road, will serve the sentence concurrently.

The court heard how Jackson arranged to meet with the man in his 40s who he had spoken to on a dating site at an address in the Hackney area on November 11 2022.

After they spent some time together, Jackson pulled a knife from his sleeve and threatened the victim, demanding he give him money.

He stole £180 from the victim before calling a taxi and leaving. Jackson was arrested four days later.

Met Detective Constable Alex O’Sullivan, who investigated the robbery, said: “The effects of becoming a victim of robbery, particularly where there is threat of violence, run far deeper than a loss of cash or property – they can be traumatic and long-lasting.

“Jackson has now been removed from the community, where he can no longer victimise the public. I sincerely hope this brings the victim the sense that justice has been served.”

Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to the robbery at the same court on 15 December.