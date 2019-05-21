Hackney Festival of Fitness tickets released after 2019's 'biggest, boldest, greenest' success

Hackney’s community delight will be back with a bang for 2020, with tickets available now.

More than 17,000 runners took part in this year’s half marathon on Sunday as the celebration of fitness took place across a packed three-day weekend.

Indeed, confirmation of the 17,200 entrants for the run made it what the sponsors call ‘the most popular in London.’

Ian Allerton, Virgin Sport’s Hackney Half Race Director, said: "We’re proud to show that we’ve taken a big step forward in our mission to reduce the environmental impact of the event by eliminating plastic from the Hackney Half marathon course.”

Almost 200,000 plastic water bottles were replaced by the organisers with recyclable paper cups - and 40,000 litres of water.

One Water added recyclable cartons for the finish line, to eliminate an additional 35,000 water bottles.

And Virgin Sport’s CEO Jessica Frey added this year’s event was the ‘biggest, boldest and greenest edition’.

She said: “At Virgin Sport we’re thrilled to bring to life our biggest, boldest, greenest edition of the Hackney Half yet, along with 3-days of movement for the Hackney Festival of Fitness & Hackney 5K.

“Our favourite additions for 2019 included a pop-up cycle studio, stand-up paddle boarding on the canals, a full-size basketball court, rock climbing wall, and yoga with a live orchestra.”

London run clubs including Track Mafia and Run Dem Crew helped lead the main event on the Sunday.

Jonathan Cornish and Emily Stewart led their respective genders with times of 1:06:58 and 01:19.45 respectively.

But it was just one of a number of different events across the weekend, with the Hackney Schools’ Challenge seeing more than 1,000 Hackney School kids taking on the 1.1 mile race to complete their own 13.1 mile challenge.

The 5K event also saw adults and teenagers led around the perimeter of Hackney Marshes by Nike ambassadors including Ella Eyre and Julie Adenuga.

For more information, including how to get an early bird ticket, visit this site.

