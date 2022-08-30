How a hacking guru could save Elon Musk $44bn in the battle over Twitter

Gareth Corfield
6 min read
In a disused Texas slaughterhouse, the Cult of the Dead Cow held its first meeting. One of the first hacker collectives, the “CDC” were pioneers in the 1980s of defending against hostile cyber attacks at a time when cyber security was still a vaguely understood concept.

Among the cult’s early members was Peiter Zatko, better known by his hacker name: “Mudge”.

Decades later, after years spent improving the cyber defences of the White House and some of the world’s biggest technology companies, Mudge, an “ethical hacker”, has been thrust into the centre of Elon Musk’s $44bn (£38bn) takeover battle for Twitter.

Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, is attempting to walk away from a takeover deal for the social network. Twitter has in turn sued Musk in order to force him to go through with his $54.20 per share offer for the company.

The billionaire alleges that the deal with Twitter is void owing to misleading statements made by the social network about the number of bots, or fake accounts, on its site.

Among Zatko’s most damaging complaints are that Twitter had been infiltrated by foreign government agents. The ethical hacker claims that Twitter had come under pressure from India, Russia and Nigeria “with varying degrees of success” to hire local employees that could be “used as leverage” against the social network. He claimed that in India, Twitter was forced to hire “government agents” who would have access to user data.

The security engineer also claims Twitter became reliant on Chinese money for revenues. In a separate case, Saudi Arabia was accused of spying on Twitter using one of its employees.

In parallel, Zatko, who was until January Twitter’s head of security, has been building a whistleblowing case against the social network, alleging weak security practices and a risk that foreign spies have infiltrated the company. The hacker’s claims were revealed last week after he submitted them to US politicians and regulators.

Zatko, who says he did not coordinate with Musk, also alleges Twitter has fudged the issue of fake accounts by inventing a unique way of counting its users. In his testimony, he claims Twitter has been “lying about bots to Elon Musk”.

Zatko claims Twitter bosses invented a new metric: “monetisable daily active users”. Most other sites simply count the number of active users they have, but Zatko alleges that the “monetisable” part lets Twitter ignore a large proportion of its bot accounts. The social media site’s bosses say around 5pc of “monetisable” daily users are spam but have remained tight-lipped about how they reached that figure.

What this really means, according to Zatko, is that Twitter simply does not really count how many bots are on its site. “Senior management had no appetite to properly measure the prevalence of bot accounts,” his testimony alleges.

The former Twitter employee’s damning testimony against his former employer has presented Musk with an opportunity. On Monday, Musk’s legal team sent Twitter another letter demanding the deal be quashed, drawing on Zatko’s testimony.

The billionaire’s lawyers said: “The Zatko Complaint alleges far-reaching misconduct at Twitter - all of which was disclosed to Twitter’s directors and senior executives, including Parag Agrawal - that is likely to have severe consequences for Twitter’s business.”

Musk’s legal team has also issued a demand that Zatko give evidence ahead of the trial in October. In a subpoena filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, they demand Zatko hands over communications or files related to the number of spam accounts on Twitter.

Dan Ives, a Wall Street analyst covering Twitter and Tesla, says: “The Zatko development and timing is a huge potential win for Musk which could complicate the Twitter case.”

Twitter has called Zatko a disgruntled employee who was fired for poor performance. Twitter's lawyers said on Tuesday that Musk's latest effort to terminate the deal was “invalid and wrongful under the agreement”. Of Zatko’s whistleblowing claims, the social networking site has said: “What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context.”

Whereas any other tech industry worker could be ignored, Zatko’s background lends some weight to his claims about Twitter. As one of the cybersecurity world’s founding characters, the former Cult of the Dead Cow hacker rubbed shoulders with pioneering ethical hackers.

CDC's hacking specialism was creating software tools that exploited security flaws in Windows, with the aim of forcing Microsoft to fix problems in the world's most popular computer operating system. Mudge's personal contribution was a tool named l0phtcrack, which unscrambled Windows users’ passwords.

His exploits quickly caught official eyes. In 1998 Mudge was one of seven hackers who said they could shut down the entire internet in 30 minutes, with the group making their extraordinary claim while testifying to the US Congress.

One of Mudge's contemporaries, Chris Wysopal, recalled the impact of those 1990s disclosures in a 2018 interview, saying: "Mudge and I have had meetings with Senator Mark Warner. We know Senator Cory Gardner. These guys are on the Senate Intelligence Committee." Wysopal also said the FBI had vetted the hackers at the time of their exploits to verify them as "good guys".

Mudge later turned to the corporate world where his technical and leadership skills were in high demand. Ever higher-profile jobs in the white collar world of information technology, which by the 2010s had become one of the world's dominant industries, beckoned.

In 2015 Mudge was called upon by the Obama White House to set up a software testing organisation. Two years later he returned to the private sector as head of security for Stripe, the payments processor; his success there caught the eye of Jack Dorsey, who tapped up the veteran hacker in 2020 to run security at Twitter.

By November 2021 Mr Dorsey had resigned, however, saying: “I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders”. His replacement was Twitter's chief technical officer, Parag Agrawal. Within tech companies there is always a tension between the IT department and the security department, and so it proved at Twitter: Mudge was ousted in January, with Twitter giving the reason as "poor performance".

Analysts say Zatko’s whistleblowing claims could have implications in Musk’s ongoing litigation as he attempts to walk away from the $44bn takeover, which has centred around whether Twitter is honest about how many bots there are on the social network.

Ives, the Wedbush analyst, adds: “Importantly, Zatko claims that Twitter does not have an accurate count of the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform, which will be front and centre for the Musk team.”

Musk and Twitter are due to go to court on October 17 with the spotlight firmly on its former security chief’s explosive claims.

