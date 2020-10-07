Hackers move more than $26 million in bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

More than $26 million in bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex was moved across seven transactions on Wednesday.

The transactions, captured by the Twitter-based data bot Whale Alert, are the first of their kind since August. Six of Wednesday’s transactions ranged between $4.1 million and $4.8 million in value, with one smaller transaction of about $12,000.

A wave of transactions of stolen bitcoin took place in late July and early August, as previously reported.

In the wake of those transactions in August, Bitfinex published a statement in which it pledged rewards to efforts leading to the recovery of the stolen funds, which amounted to approximately 119,756 BTC at the time.

“Bitfinex is offering a reward to any persons that connect us with hackers responsible for the unauthorized transfer of almost 120,000 bitcoins from the exchange in August 2016. As part of the same initiative, Bitfinex is also offering a reward to the hackers themselves for the return of the stolen property,” the exchange said in August.





