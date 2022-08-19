Hack and Wack Golf Tournament a huge success

WINGHAM – According to organizers, the fourth annual Hack and Wack Golf Tournament was a huge success.

The event raises funds that are shared equally between Mental Health Matters Wingham and the Wingham Golf & Curling Club to help host two annual World Curling Tour events.

Organizer Shawn Cottrill said that this year’s anticipated total would surpass their previous funds raised by almost double.

“Team Cottrill” is the collaborative efforts of Shawn and Katie Cottrill, a mixed doubles curling team representing the Wingham Golf & Curling Club. The team helps to organize the annual fundraiser.

“We are truly humbled by the support that our family and friends have given this event, and with your support we were able to make significant financial contributions to two very worthy organizations,” Team Cottrill’s social media page said after the event.

Each organization received $2,000, “in addition to the $7,000 in revenue generated at the club from bar sales, green fees, cart rentals and meals. That’s a total of $11,000 to these two organizations in one day.”

Mental Health Matters posted, “We cannot say enough wonderful things about Team Cottrill (curling and mental health champions), the Wingham Golf & Curling Club, and our supportive community.

“Our donations go right back into the community, to help educate, train, and support our community members, to make it a safe one for all experiencing mental health challenges. Together, with Team Cottrill, we have been working to create positive change for all.”

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times