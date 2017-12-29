Hachimura, Perkins lead No. 20 Gonzaga over Pacific 81-48

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Josh Perkins said No. 20 Gonzaga did not panic when their shots did not fall in the first half against Pacific.

''We took the same looks and stayed confident,'' Perkins said. ''They started to fall in the second half.''

Did they ever.

Gonzaga outscored Pacific 50-27 in the second half and won the West Coast Conference opener for both teams 81-48 on Thursday night.

Rui Hachimura scored 19 points and Perkins added 16 as the Zags won their 22nd consecutive WCC opener.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 13 points for Gonzaga (11-3, 1-0 West Coast), which has beaten Pacific 11 consecutive times.

''We played a great second half,'' said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who has never lost a conference opener in 19 seasons. ''Our guys stuck with it. They played good defense.''

Jahlil Tripp scored nine points to lead Pacific (5-9, 0-1), which has lost five games in a row.

Pacific was undone by 33 percent shooting and lost the rebound battle 46-32 against the taller Zags.

''That's why we spend so much time on it,'' Few said of his defense. ''It's a big part of who we are.''

Corey Kispert, slowed by injury the past month, scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench.

''I hope he keeps being aggressive,'' said Perkins, who made four 3-pointers in the game and also dished out five assists.

Hachimura came off the bench to make 6 of 8 field goals and all seven of his free throws.

Pacific scored the first six points of the game, but Gonzaga replied with a 13-2 run to take the lead.

Perkins scored 11 points in the first 9 minutes as Gonzaga pushed the lead to 20-10.

Both teams had trouble shooting in the first half. Gonzaga fell into a 2-of-12 shooting slump, but the Tigers could not make up much ground and still trailed 24-15.

Gonzaga led 31-21 at halftime, after holding Pacific to 29 percent shooting and no 3-pointers. The Zags shot just 38 percent in the first.