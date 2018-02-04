Hachimura leads No. 14 Gonzaga over BYU 68-60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Another grinding defensive battle for No. 14 Gonzaga, just as the Bulldogs expected.

Rui Hachimura scored 15 points, Josh Perkins added 14 and Gonzaga edged BYU 68-60 on Saturday night for its fifth win in a row.

On Thursday, the high-scoring Zags escaped with a 69-59 win over San Diego.

''We knew it was going to be like that,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the BYU game. ''It's tough to generate baskets off that defense.''

''Nobody plays harder'' than BYU, Few said.

The Bulldogs won despite shooting only 37.5 percent in the second half, when BYU came back from a halftime deficit to tie the game.

''We can have some lulls,'' Few said, after his team finished nearly 20 points below its season average.

''Guys were firing shots from all over the place,'' Few said. ''We just didn't make them.''

BYU got within 62-60 in the final minutes. But the Zags forced two turnovers and scored the final six points to seal the win.

''Any time you can beat them you beat a real good team,'' Few said.

Johnathan Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-4, 11-1 West Coast), which had lost to BYU at home each of the previous three seasons. Perkins added seven assists.

TJ Haws had 22 points for BYU (18-7, 7-5), which was coming off a head-scratching road loss at Loyola Marymount. Luke Worthington added 16 points and Yoeli Childs had 14.

''We played hard and if we keep playing like that, I have no doubt we will have a great February and be a very successful team in March,'' Worthington said.

BYU coach Dave Rose said his players were frustrated by the loss.

''I thought we played well,'' Rose said. ''If we hit a couple more 3s, it may have been a different story.'' The Cougars were only 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

''We're a skilled group, but we got into situations where their physicality overwhelmed us,'' Rose said.