Habs forward Gallagher out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Gallagher has missed Montreal's last three games with the injury after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3.

He has missed 16 of Montreal's 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season.

Montreal's next game is Thursday against the visiting Predators.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

